Congress denounces Narendra Modis’ half-truths
The opposition party argued that the prime minister insulted Indian scientists and medical professionals by claiming the Covid vaccine was the first to be made in India.
New Delhi
Posted on 10.23.21, 00:07 AM
Congress said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have addressed the nation on the many serious issues facing the country, but he has embarked on a race to find funding for the base vaccination. outright half-truths and lies.
Arguing that the Prime Minister insulted Indian scientists and health professionals by claiming that the Covid-19 vaccine was the first to be made in India, Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh said: India is known as the world’s vaccine hub. India has had several successful vaccination campaigns since the 1960s, but no prime minister has made it an image-building event for himself. They did not orchestrate thank-you campaigns to improve their image. They did not cry for free because such campaigns are carried out with national resources.
Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said in a scathing tweet: Jhoot’s Jagadguru (world leader in lies) has surpassed himself today by rewriting history, by distorting the facts, by distorting reality, by making insane comparisons, by beating his chest in short, by being himself. While he forgot about those who lost lives and livelihoods to COVID19 due to his government’s failures.
Congress reiterated on Friday the need for a judicial commission to investigate the mismanagement of Covid and lamented the prime minister’s failure to apologize.
Rahul Gandhi also alluded to the Prime Minister’s tendency to deceive the nation by tweeting, the usual double talk. He was referring to Modis’ claim that there was a time when products made in other countries were purchased during Diwali, but now the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission had ensured that people bought local products. It was a clear reference to China, a country he was very fond of, but avoided naming after the Ladakh intrusion. Rahul published a news article indicating that imports from China had increased 49% over the past year.
Congress has repeatedly pointed out that trade with China is increasing despite the bluster against the hostile neighbor.
Vallabh said the prime minister was not a knowledgeable person and his expertise lay elsewhere, but officials should not base him on false facts. He expressed his shock at the Prime Minister addressing the nation without a single word of condolences for the deaths of hundreds of thousands, the selective killings in Kashmir, inflation, gasoline and diesel prices. and other pressing issues.
Vallabh said the vaccines would have been free if Modi had bought them with the money he got from election bonds, adding: The man who fills up his gasoline in his vehicle should be on the vaccination certificate , not the Prime Minister.
He also shattered false propaganda that no other country has achieved such a feat, saying: China gave more than 200 doses in September itself. Over 80 percent of their population received two doses. Do we need celebrations to fully immunize 21% of the population?
Questioning why the nation should thank the prime minister for blatant mismanagement that resulted in the deaths of over 40-50 lakhs, Vallabh said: When there was not enough vaccine in the country, Modi exported vaccines to other countries. When large countries placed orders for vaccines, the Prime Minister asked us to do thaali-taali. And when millions of families mourn the loss of their loved ones, the scars of the second wave have not been forgotten, the government rejoices.
