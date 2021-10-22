Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ forces Wall Street to rethink China risks

NEW YORK – A week after details of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s new political slogan “common prosperity” published in a Communist Party newspaper, Wall Street investors realize the world’s most populous country could be on a very different path From before.

Reducing wealth inequalities and dramatically expanding the middle class are the main pillars of the new era. A program timeline was first released: “Remarkable and Substantial Progress” towards common prosperity by 2035.

“The rules of the game have changed,” said Leland Miller, CEO of China Beige Book, an analyst firm advising investors on China.

Taylor Loeb, an analyst at Trivium China who focuses on Chinese financial markets, said the changes will not be immediate, but are certainly expected for the long term.

“It’s going to be a very long and drawn-out process, instead of a big bang,” he said.

The pillars of the joint prosperity campaign were first made public last week in Communist Party newspaper Qiushi, which cited details of a speech Xi gave in August. The Chinese leader warned of the dangers of income inequality, calling for an “olive-shaped” distribution of wealth and aiming to achieve “common prosperity for all” by mid-21st century.

People crowd a street during the Labor Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province. © Reuters

“In some countries, the wealth gap and the collapse of the middle class have deepened social divisions, political polarization and populism, teaching the world a profound lesson,” Xi said.

Although no specific measures have been cited as to what defines common prosperity, Xi’s plan focuses on helping low-income Chinese with social assistance programs, subsidized housing, and policies aimed at helping low-income Chinese. to curb the rich and their “unjust wealth”. These policies include a nationwide property tax plan – which has already met with resistance – and tackle tax evasion and evasion. Xi also called for enhanced public welfare and charity, and incentives for companies to give more back to society.

The Common Prosperity Campaign, which first appeared on the party’s agenda when Xi mentioned it in his August speech, follows a broader months-long crackdown on everything from listed Chinese companies to United States to video games and extracurricular education services like tutoring.

“What we have seen, step by step, is that in just about every phase of life and politics, the Communist Party is reasserting its power at the expense of the markets,” said Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank based.

Investors in companies like tech giants Alibaba and Didi, or the New Oriental Education & Technology group, have seen their stocks fall and shareholders have lost billions due to Beijing’s policy decisions.

Kennedy said access to capital for small businesses in China is already on a downward trend, and private entrepreneurs will be less and less encouraged to invest in China as the state’s role in the market increases.

“They can end up reaching common poverty if the state goes too far,” he said.

Nonetheless, larger investments in China by some American companies have not been deterred. BlackRock, which this year became the first foreign-invested company to operate a wholly-owned mutual fund business in China, advised investors triple their financial exposure to the country.

The BlackRock logo can be seen outside its offices in New York City. © Reuters

Companies like BlackRock with a significant footprint in China are unlikely to be deterred by Xi’s joint push for prosperity, but Miller said the era of companies entering the Chinese market blindly as a default wait. of their shareholders was perhaps over.

“The idea was that we will eventually understand, that we will end up making money, that our partners on the ground will eventually point us in the right direction. There’ll be growing pains, but, you know, we’re going to settle down and we’ll grow. I think it’s an incredibly naive view right now, ”he said.

The term “common prosperity” was used by Mao Zedong in the 1950s and by Deng Xiaoping when implementing private sector reforms in the 1980s that precipitated China’s astonishing growth in the decades that followed. .

At the time, Deng said that it was necessary for some people and parts of the country to get rich first to fuel growth as a means of common prosperity, but four decades later, this growth also led to a serious urban-rural divide and a wealth gap. .

Xi said a goal of solid progress in the delivery of public services such as health care and education across the country by 2035, and it is in the poorest and most rural areas that the progress is made. are the most important.

Loeb said that this is not the end of business opportunities in China, but an evolution to different opportunities.

“It could be things like focusing on rural areas and revitalization,” he said, noting that Western agricultural technology companies might be a sector that can benefit from common prosperity policies.

Political obstacles to the flow of capital remain, however, which could negate the value of new investment opportunities for some US companies.

“The plan doesn’t make a difference if you can’t bring in investors or startups because they can’t withdraw their money,” said Aaron Magenheim, CEO of agricultural consultancy firm AgTech Insight.

Ultimately, this could be the end of one era of reform – in which the Chinese economy has grown at an astonishing rate and millions of people have become rich – and the start of another, in which the social components of party policy are more directly linked to the Chinese economic structure.

“It was Xi Jinping who said, ‘OK, here we are. We have led this massive and incredible reform process. People got rich. We made this promise 45 years ago to the Chinese people. Now is the time to keep that promise. , ‘”said Loeb.