Why Sunday’s Pakistan-India game is more than just cricket





The two big rivals will meet on the pitch to determine who will take the lead in the T20 World Cup tournament.

Roberto Perfumo, the former Argentina football captain, once said: “In 1986, winning this game against England was enough. Winning the World Cup that year was secondary for us. Beating England was our real goal.

Ask any Pakistani cricketer and he would likely have similar comments to make on Sunday night’s high-tension T20 World Cup opener between Pakistan and India at the International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

If Argentina and England have the fiercest intercontinental rivalry in international football, then Pakistan and India have the most serious sporting rivalry between two neighboring countries.

When the two nations, who have fought in the past, face off on the cricket ground, competing players can become heroes overnight.

But a bad performance and you could be a villain to your own fans for the rest of your life. Indian pacer Chetan Sharma is a living example as he is still remembered for bowling that fateful last ball in the 1986 Sharjah Cup final. Few people care about the rest of his international career.

Javed Miandad, the man who scored six memorable in Sharma’s last delivery, is still placed on a pedestal in Pakistan for winning the Sharjah Cup against India.

Miandad has had an illustrious international career in which he won numerous international matches with Pakistan and also played a pivotal role in helping the country win their only 50-year-old World Cup title in 1992.

But it was his Sharjah Cup exploits 32 years ago that made him a legend to Pakistani fans.

But men like Miandad and Sharma were part of a bygone era, a time when Pakistan more often than not trampled India on the cricket pitch.

The times have changed. Today India is a team brimming with established and potential match winners. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indians will start Sunday night’s game as favorites.

The Indian team have been in the United Arab Emirates for weeks after competing in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The most lucrative professional league in cricket, IPL was moved to the United Arab Emirates because India struggled to cope with the latest wave of the pandemic.

The relocation of the IPL from India to the United Arab Emirates proved to be a blessing in disguise for Indian players, who had ample opportunity to adapt to local conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup while playing in dozens of IPL matches in places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. .

This factor gives an added advantage to a team that already has several of the best cricketers in the world on their squad.

India’s formidable batting team includes seasoned Kohli, the very prolific Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and the combative Rishabh Pant.

As if that line weren’t enough, Wasim Akram, the former Pakistani captain, recently named Suryakumar Yadav as another potential game changer, warning opponents to beware of the aggressive hitter.

Jasprit Bumrah, whom many critics count as one of the world’s top T20 bowlers, is spearheading India’s impressive pace attack. Then there is the experienced Mohammad Shami. Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is a big fan and predicted Shami will end the T20 World Cup with the most wickets.

Indian Virat Kohli strikes with bat during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16, 2019 in Manchester, England. India will look to extend their perfect 12-0 record against Pakistan in World Cup matches ahead of Sunday’s T20 game in Dubai. (Visionhaus / Getty Images)

Can Pakistan rewrite history?

History, too, is also heavily stacked in India’s favor. They have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup match. Even in 1992, when Pakistan triumphed in the World Cup, they failed to tame the Indians.

So can the Pakistanis rewrite history and erase their World Cup ignominy against India once and for all?

Matthew Hayden, who was recently given the role of Pakistan’s hitting coach, sees Sunday’s game as “real aerial combat” and believes Pakistan has the courage to win anyway.

Hayden believes that in difficult conditions in the UAE, leadership will play a key role in the World Cup – and he sees Pakistani skipper Babar Azam as a fully capable leader.

“The conditions and the margins of error are very low and so good leadership will be key. I think Babar has that and commands that presence and that role and he has to fulfill that role and in a batting sense too,” said he declared. recently told reporters.

“He, I think, is the premium player and he will be targeted. He will also be the person everyone wants to put in their pocket. There’s going to be extra pressure on him, both as a captain and also as a drummer. I feel like the way he does it will be perfect.

So how do you beat a clearly superior opposition that has a 100% record of winning World Cup matches against you?

Well, for a start Pakistan will need to strike above their weight just like they did in the summer of 2017 in England. The venue was the iconic Oval Cricket Ground in London and the occasion was a tantalizing ICC Champions Trophy final featuring Pakistan and India.

India had crushed Pakistan in a league match earlier in the tournament and were considered the big favorites to win the Champions Trophy.

But nothing went as planned in what turned out to be a one-sided finale. A crowded stadium watched in wonder as the Pakistanis unleash a series of fatal blows with both the bat and the ball.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman came out of nowhere to hit what later turned out to be a winning ton before race leader Mohammad Amir tore up a much-touted prominent Indian batsman, bamboozling people like Kohli into the process. Pakistan won by an astonishing 180 points.

The Pakistani team celebrates after winning the ICC Champions Trophy Final match between India and Pakistan at Kia Oval Cricket Ground on June 18, 2017 in London, England. (Philip Brown / Getty Images)

Pakistan will need to rekindle a similar spirit to be able to counter India on Sunday night.

It was hardly surprising to learn recently that the team’s coaches were showing players the tapes of the 2017 Champions Trophy matches, especially the final against India.

But Pakistan will need more than just rekindling the spirit of victory. They will also need to develop plans to counter the threat posed by Sharma, Rahul, Pant and Bumrah.

Aamir Sohail, the former captain of Pakistan, believes the team’s coaches have failed to do so so far.

“With such a big game (against India) in just a few days, we’re still undecided about our batting lineup. There are still doubts as to who will open the heats and who will come at number three, ”Sohail told TRT World.

He is also concerned about the current form and fitness of a few Pakistani players, especially leg spinner Shadab Khan.

“Shadab has been fighting for some time, but despite having an army of coaches, no one has been able to help him curb this crisis.”

But it’s not just a disaster for the Pakistanis as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for the World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman seems to be regaining his golden touch with some nice shots in recent warm-up matches, while young athlete Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently at his best.

Skipper Babar is in the right direction and should be able to anchor Pakistan’s heats with Mohammad Rizwan.

For both teams, Sunday’s match will mark the start of the T20 World Cup.

But for the players and especially for the hundreds of millions of Pakistani and Indian fans around the world, it would be a bigger game than even the final on November 14 in Dubai. In Perfumo’s words: everything else, including the World Cup title, “will be secondary”.

