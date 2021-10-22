Trump 2024: Republicans unite behind former president and four more years of MAGA





Republicans are rallying around former President Donald Trump as the 2024 candidate just months after many condemned his actions on January 6.

Last week, Mr Trump raged over the election results and brooded over old grudges during a retreat for the National Republican Senate Committee, the Grand Old Party’s main campaign arm to elect Republican challengers and defend the titular senators. Likewise, Mr. Trump will also headline the fall dinner of the NRSC’s counterpart for the House, the Republican National Committee of Congress.

Republican voters on the whole back Trump to run for president again and overwhelmingly back him, Ron Bonjean, a Republican partner of Rokk Solutions who helped guide Judge Neil Gorsuchs’ confirmation during the Trump administration, told The Independent. . If Republican elected officials hear from their constituents that they prefer Donald Trump to run for president, then the natural gravity is what their constituents want.

Republicans displayed their unified support for Mr. Trump at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month.

Republican Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds, State Party President Jeff Kaufmann, Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, and Senator Chuck Grassley all joined in support of the former president

I may have been born at night, but I was not born last night, said Mr Grassley, who is running for an eighth term in 2022, after being invited on stage by Trump. If I didn’t take the approval of someone who got 91% of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn’t be too smart.

Grassleys clearly seeing the landscape, Mr Bonjean said.

It came after Mr Grassley said in February that just because he did not vote to convict Mr Trump on impeachment, his vote in that impeachment did nothing to excuse or justify those actions.

Former President Donald Trump smiles as Senator Chuck Grassley speaks at the Iowa rally

(Getty)

There have been many more agreements than disagreements, insisted Jason Miller, who has advised Mr. Trumps’ campaigns, to The Independent. He was there when it really mattered.

And Mr. Grassley isn’t the only Republican to have changed his mind.

Ms Hinson, a freshman Republican, said in January that Mr Trump was responsible for it and that is why I personally urged him to remove those who violently storm Capitol Hill.

But in Des Moines, Ms Hinson eulogized the former president effusively.

Let me tell you, working in Congress under a Congress led by President Pelosi and President Bidens’ administration, I am glad President Trump is returning to Iowa, she said.

Indeed, a steady stream of lawmakers have stepped forward in recent months to support Trump.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri weighing a Senate nomination and Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the swing state of New Jersey all recently told CNN they supported such a move.

Meanwhile, only a select few Republicans, such as Gov. Asa Hutchison of Arkansas and Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who voted to impeach him, have said they will not support a candidacy for Trump in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, Mr. Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress have told The Independent they will support another race.

Representative Dan Crenshaw from Texas said it was a stupid question whether he would support the former president.

Nearly half of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would absolutely support Mr. Trump, as almost everyone supports President Trump.

He’s the greatest president we’ve ever had. I still support him, she told The Independent. Always have, always.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said she would, too.

President Trump is the only president who stood up for the truth and is indeed, certainly in my lifetime, the most effective president, she told The Independent.

Even those who will not go on file for Trump, will not do it against him.

Representative Michael McCaul of Texas voted against impeachment but added that I strongly condemn the president’s rhetoric and his behavior.

Trump still enjoys broad support among loyal Republicans

But Mr McCaul was suspicious when asked about it in October.

You know, it’s so far, let’s see who the candidate is, he told The Independent. I still support the candidate, but again it’s so far away.

Likewise, Representative Beth Van Duyne of Texas, from a district that voted for Mr. Biden, gave a non-binding response.

Lots of people are looking to run in 2024, she told The Independent. I think we have to find out who is going to run.

And you can see why.

Polls show that Mr. Trump is still incredibly popular with GOP voters. A Morning Consult / Politico poll earlier this month found that 67% of Republicans want Mr. Trump to run again in 2024. Another Quinnipiac University poll showed 78% of Republicans believe Trump should run for president in 2024.

Mr Miller told The Independent that Republicans support Mr Trump because of his unique appeal to voters who would otherwise not be in the Republican coalition.

It has already been proven that Trump voters only show up to vote for President Trump, hence their name, Trump voters, he said. In 2020, we saw President Trump receive a record number of votes from African Americans, Latin Americans, Asian Americans, giving Republican candidates at all levels a much better chance of winning. their own races.

The question remains whether Trump is backed up enough by this recent support to do so.

Trump supporter shows off MAGA hat at rally in Ohio in June

(AFP / Getty)

At his rally in Des Moines, he unveiled a new take on his slogan Make America Great Again.

It was supposed to be Keep America Great, but the Americas aren’t great right now, so they used the same tagline: Make America Great Again, he said. And we can even add to it, but let’s keep it tight: Make America Great Again, Again.

Likewise, in June, he told Newsmax that he would be making an announcement in the not too distant future.

At the same time, 2024 is still three years away and it is possible that another candidate will emerge. Likewise, a new poll has shown Mr Biden and Mr Trump neck and neck in a rematch in 2024. Grover Cleveland is the only president to have served non-consecutive terms.

But Mr. Trump still holds a tight grip on the GOP.

He came up with a number of options: one is to campaign and run for president, and if he chooses not to, he can decide, but it looks like he does. ‘he’s getting everything ready to run,’ Bonjean said. .

Regardless of what that means for 2024, there are early signs of what a second term for Trump would mean for the party.

It could hamper younger names, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has long been seen as a potential Republican challenger to President Joe Biden in 2024.

Trump meets with Florida Governor DeSantis over coronavirus at White House

(Reuters)

I think other Republicans who are considering running for President in 2024 are very concerned that Trump might run for President because … at this point he would absolutely overwhelm the rest of the field, Mr. Bonjean.

The ex-president’s outsized presence comes as Republicans seek to win back the House and Senate in the midterm elections in 2022. Republicans only need eight seats to win the House, and they don’t need to win only one seat in the Senate to break the Senate equally. .

And Mr. Trump has said things that could hinder the GOP’s participation in this election.

If we don’t solve the 2020 presidential voter fraud, Republicans won’t vote on the 22nd or 24th, he said in a statement Wednesday. It is the most important thing for Republicans to do.

But those worries might not be enough to slow Trump’s momentum, according to Robert Graham, the former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. People who understand the value of voting will not be left out, he said.

