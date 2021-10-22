The exploit of a vaccine silenced critics, the fight against Covid-19 is not yet over: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19 was science-based, science-driven and science-based and its speed and scale had silenced critics in the global and national level. In a speech to the nation a day after India crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone, Modi also warned of dropping the guard in the fight against the pandemic. No matter how good the armor is, however modern the armor may be, even if the armor offers a full guarantee of protection, weapons are not abandoned during battle, he said, urging people to follow appropriate Covid behavior and wear masks a habit just like wearing shoes before leaving their homes. Read PM Modi hails India’s vaccination campaign as a journey from anxiety to insurance Modi said questions had been raised about India’s ability to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and the ability to vaccinate enough people to prevent the spread of the disease. This 100 crore figure answers all of these questions. It is the image of the new India that knows how to set difficult goals and achieve them, said the Prime Minister. Speaking to the opposition, Modi said initiatives such as taali-thaali and the lighting of lamps (diyas) reflect peoples’ participation and unity. Reluctance to immunize remains a major challenge even today in many large developed countries around the world. But the Indian people have responded to these criticisms by taking 100 crore doses of the vaccine, he said. The Prime Minister, various layers of society were brimming with confidence with Indian companies attracting investment, creating new job opportunities and start-ups turning into unicorns. Along with the growing vaccine coverage, positive activities have intensified, be they socio-economic, sports, tourism or entertainment activities. The upcoming holiday season will give him more momentum and strength, Modi said. Modi said the government has made public participation the first line of defense in the country’s fight against the pandemic. Just as the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” is a mass movement, buying things made in India, buying things made by Indians, being “Vocal for Local”, must be practiced in the same way. he declares. Check Out the Latest DH Videos Here

