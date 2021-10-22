Donald Trump is apparently trying to mark the ‘truth’





The Truth Socials website, whose exact Follow the Truth logo appears in one of the trademark applications. Screenshot: Truth Social

Former President and current loser Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he was launching the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a company supposedly valued at $ 1.7 billion that would encompass everything from a hellish social network called Truth Social to unawakened entertainment. For his record, it seems he is trying to seize the rights to various permutations of the word Truth.

As Mother Jones points out, the U.S. Patent Office and trademark filings by a Florida lawyer named Holly Collins look a lot like if they were made on behalf of TMTG. On October 13, Collins registered a trademark on TruthSocial, the purposes of which are listed as related to software, telecommunications, online user-generated content, and digital content hosting. On October 14, she filed a trademark application on TMTG +, and the next day for TMTG, both listed as related to mobile apps, advertising and marketing, and on-demand content delivery.

Around the same time, Collins also filed a number of terms that could easily be seen to appear as the lingua franca of Truth Social, possibly replacing terms like fave or retweet: On October 14, she registered trademarks on Truthing, Retruth, Publish a Truth and Follow the Truth. The last of them is actually already in use. The Follow the Truth repository comes with a logo identical to the promotional material posted by the Trumps media group, and which also appears as the main slogan on the Truth Social website.

Collins told the patent office that she is filing the trademark applications on behalf of T Media Tech LLC, which was registered in Delaware this summer and is based in Orlando, Florida. It doesn’t appear to have an online presence unless, of course, it’s the same entity or one owned by TMTG.

(Gizmodo contacted TMTG but did not receive a response. Well, update if we have any news.)

Trump is notoriously obsessed with branding, and trademarks are the reason the Trump family name appears on many more properties than they actually own. One example, NPR reported in 2015, is a series of tours on the West Side that bear Trump’s name although there is no actual attendance. In the 1970s, Trump would have owed Chase Bank hundreds of millions of dollars for the Riverside South project (of which the towers were a part) at the same time that his other real estate businesses and the Atlantic City casino were in trouble. Trump was forced to sell the development to investors in Hong Kong to avoid a total collapse, but the deal he made required leaving the Trump logo on them. According to NPR, Trump owns only a handful of the 17 Trump-branded buildings in New York City.

In 2011, Trump claimed to be worth $ 7 billion, of which $ 3 billion was his brand value. By this time, Trump had filed over 200 trademark applications for everything from Trump Class and Trumpnet to the Donald J. Trump credit card, Trump’s Tower and (disturbingly) Trump Power. He also regularly files trademarks with companies that he has not yet announced publicly. So, he’s a guy obsessed with taking out rights to just about anything he can get his hands on.

TMTG will be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange through a merger with another shell company, Digital World Acquisition Group, which acts as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). SAVS are essentially shell companies formed for the sole purpose of acquiring an unlisted company in order to accelerate its initial public offering. PSPCs have raised more than $ 100 billion in recent years, focusing primarily on the tech sector and thus becoming emblematic of the speculative hype that reigns in tech investing. The Trump business appears to be a little different.

As CNN noted, although the announcement is accompanied by a package of investor information rather than the more usual disclosures of financial projections and deal details, shares of Digital World Acquisition Group are climbing. arrow. After closing at $ 9.96 on Wednesday, it was worth as much as $ 131.90 per share on Friday, according to CNN.

This is extremely unusual, especially now … These days, it’s rare to see a pop SPAC over 10%, Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, told CNN.

This is clearly meme stock territory. It’s totally out of touch with the fundamentals, Kennedy added. Investors, he warned, be prepared to potentially lose everything else. It is purely momentum stock trading.

Beyond the speculative wave, TMTG and Truth Social have one accomplishment so far: it’s likely the death of GETTR, the MAGA social network that Trump’s longtime aide Jason Miller became CEO of this year. Truth Social isn’t doing as well, as it was quickly inundated with trolls who discovered an insecure sign-up page that shouldn’t have been live yet. One of them registered the username @donaldjtrump and immediately started posting a pig poop meme. The developers behind the open source codebase Truth Social seems to rely on, Mastodon, have accused TMTG of violating the software license agreement and are demanding that the company comply within 30 days or face prosecution. judicial.

