Boston Celtics games blocked in China after NBA player Enes Kanter’s comments on Tibet
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent has blocked Boston Celtics games on its platforms after comments from Celtics center Enes Kanter advocating Tibet’s independence.
Key points:
- NBA has yet to comment on Kanter’s comments or Chinese broadcaster’s reaction
- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Kanter’s “false remarks” “were not worth refuting”
- The fallout from comments by an NBA general manager in 2019 supporting protesters in Hong Kong cost the league around $ 400 million.
Kanter, in a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.” Kanter did not play in Boston’s 138-134 loss to New York on Wednesday night local time.
The game was not shown on streaming services which typically broadcast most NBA games to millions of people in China.
The NBA made no immediate comment and the Celtics did not practice Thursday local time. It was also not immediately clear how long Tencent planned not to broadcast the Celtics.
Kanter wore shoes emblazoned with the words “Free Tibet” during Wednesday night’s game.
“Over 150 Tibetans have burned themselves alive !! hoping that such an act would raise awareness in Tibet. I stand alongside my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom,” he wrote on Twitter.
Loading
The league and China have had a damaged relationship since October 2019, when Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong and sparked what essentially became a blackout for the league. in the most populous country in the world.
NBA games were ultimately referred to Tencent’s programming, but not to state television provider CCTV, with the exception of two games in the 2020 NBA Finals.
Tencent did not offer the Philadelphia games last season, Morey’s first with the 76ers.
“The player you mentioned was in pursuit of influence, trying to draw attention to the issues related to Tibet,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday when asked about the issues. Kanter’s messages.
The Chinese Communist leadership is extremely sensitive to anything they see as outside interference in internal political affairs.
After Morey’s tweet, the fallout was immense and sponsors following CCTV’s lead withdrew their support for the NBA China Games a few days later between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.
The NBA estimated strained relations with the Chinese and lost broadcast rights to mean the league missed about $ 400 million ($ 535 million) in revenue in the 2019-20 season alone.
“It is not known if we will return to CCTV television in China this year,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week.
For now, the fallout from Kanter’s comments doesn’t seem as bad as the immediate response to Morey’s tweet, which was quickly deleted.
Other NBA games played on Wednesday were offered on Tencent, and all three games in Thursday’s schedule appeared on the provider’s rosters.
Kanter is from Turkey and has long been a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the Turkish government. Kanter said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.
It’s not just the NBA that faces difficult issues when it comes to relations with China.
A number of groups have called on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and others, to boycott the Beijing Games this winter in support of human rights issues.
The USOPC plans to send full teams to China for the February Olympics.
“We expect China to be a unique situation to truly allow sport to speak for unity and for world peace and for the rights of people around the world,” said Susanne Lyons, who chairs the council. administration of the USOPC.
“It really is the place where sport can take a stand.”
