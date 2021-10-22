Donald Trump creates his own media group and social media statement – Business & Economy





NEW YORK, October 21. / TASS /. Former US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which will lead the development of its own social network called “TRUTH Social,” according to the press release issued on behalf of the politician.

The mission of the media company is to “create a rival of the liberal media consortium and fight against the ‘big tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in America,” the report said. communicated. The TMTG will soon launch the TRUTH social network.

The TMTG will go public through a merger with the Digital World Acquisition Group, already listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. In turn, the application for the social network is available for pre-order in the App Store. Beta testing is expected to begin in November 2021, while the launch is slated for Q1 2022.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to resist the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban (banned in Russia) are very present on Twitter, but your favorite American president has been silenced,” he said. Trump said.

In the final weeks of his tenure as US president, Trump was banned from writing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It happened shortly after, on January 6, that Trump supporters attempted to prevent the results of the presidential election, which took place on November 3 of last year, from being approved by Congress. American. Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 polls.

