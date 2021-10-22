Boris Johnson refuses to pledge to wear a mask in Parliament

Boris Johnson has refused to pledge to wear a mask in the Commons just days after Sajid Javid said public figures should lead by example.

The PM also insisted that at the moment we see absolutely nothing to indicate that another winter lockdown was planned, despite the number of infections surpassing 50,000 yesterday for the first time in three months.

When asked at a vaccination center if he would lead by example and wear a mask in the Commons, Mr Johnson dodged the question and said there were a lot of steps we needed to take to continue to follow the advice.

Stuff so much common sense – washing your hands, wearing a mask in confined spaces where you don’t normally meet other people … where you meet people you don’t normally meet, should I say, did -he adds.

It makes sense. But today’s key message is for everyone over 50, consider getting your booster.

Asked during a Covid briefing at No.10 earlier this week, Mr Javid insisted on Tory MPs seen without face masks in the bedroom, as it was suggested it could leave members of the government open to allegations according to which they did not practice what they preach.

I think that’s a very fair point, said the cabinet minister, adding that ministers and health leaders all have our part to play in this regard.

We also have a role to play in setting an example as individuals, I think that’s a very fair point and I’m sure a lot of people will have heard you, he said.

Mr Johnsons comments on Friday, however, appeared to endorse those of Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, who said the crowded space advice was crowded spaces with people you don’t know we know each other. this side.

The senior Tory official suggested that MPs from other parties did not like mingling, adding: We on this side have a more friendly and brotherly spirit and therefore follow the directions of Her Majesty’s Government.

Earlier, Health and Social Affairs Minister Gillian Keegan also defended her colleagues not wearing masks in the bedroom, saying Sky News that face coverings should not become a sign of virtue and were less important than vaccines and booster shots.

Mr Johnsons remarks on Friday came as the government faces increasing pressure to implement Backup Plan B proposals to stem the spread of Covid infections, including mandatory masks, vaccine passports in crowded spaces and tips for working from home.

While the prime minister said the country is experiencing high levels of infection, he asserted that they are not outside the parameters of what was expected.

But it’s very important that people follow the advice on general behavior, on caution, on wearing masks in confined places where you meet people you don’t normally meet, he said.

Wear a mask, wash your hands, ventilate, all that sort of thing, but also get your booster, and that’s the key message we want to get across.

Our fall and winter plan always predicted cases would increase pretty much now and certainly saw it in the numbers.

When asked if a full lockdown with the stay-at-home order and the closure of shops was out of the question this winter, the PM replied: I have to tell you for now that we are seeing absolutely nothing which indicates that it is on the cards at all.