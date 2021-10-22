Violence erupts at Islamist rally in Pakistan, killing 4 people – KXAN Austin





by: BABAR DOGAR and MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press

Posted: October 22, 2021 / 9:25 AM CDT / Updated: October 22, 2021 / 1:20 PM CDT

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, took cover after police fired tear gas canisters to prevent them from marching towards Islamabad, Lahore, Pakistan on Friday, October 22 2021. Thousands of Islamists have launched their “long march” from Lahore, in the east of the country, to the Pakistani capital, demanding that the government release their leader Saad Rizvi, who was arrested last year in amid protests against France for publishing caricatures of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (AP Photo / KM Chaudary)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) Heavy clashes erupted between Pakistani security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two police officers and two protesters, a police spokesperson and witnesses said.

The incident occurred after thousands of Islamists launched their long march “from the city to the capital, Islamabad, demanding that the government release the leader of their banned party.

Protesters traveled to Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid protests against France for posting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Pakistan has deployed police and paramilitary personnel to prevent protesters from leaving Lahore. Authorities have also suspended cell service in parts of Lahore and blocked roads.

The situation worsened when police attempted to arrest rally participants, witnesses said.

The violence disrupted normal life in parts of Lahore, where residents found it difficult to return home due to road closures and continued clashes between police and Islamists.

Rizvi’s party said they were peaceful and the police suddenly started firing tear gas canisters.

Sajid Saifi, spokesman for Rizvi’s party, accused the police and paramilitary forces of being behind the violence. He said the use of force by the authorities killed at least two protesters and injured hundreds. Some had breathing problems from the use of tear gas, he added.

Saifi alleged that the police did not allow them to transport their injured supporters to hospital. Witnesses said rally participants were still walking towards a highway leading to Islamabad.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rizvi’s party supporters shared videos showing police firing tear gas canisters as some of the injured protesters waited for medical help.

Police spokesman Rana Arif said two of the officers were killed and one injured when protesters threw stones. Rizvi supporters said several protesters were injured when police wielded batons and fired tear gas.

Shipping containers were also brought in to block Islamabad’s main highway and surrounding roads to prevent protesters from entering the capital from other nearby towns, cities and villages. Lahore is located about 350 kilometers (210 miles) from Islamabad, and most of the rally participants are walking, although they have organized buses and cars to reach the capital by convoy.

The TLP is used to organizing demonstrations and sit-ins to assert its demands.

Rizvi’s party leader Ajmal Qadri said on Friday that his supporters had started the long march “after talks with the government failed to secure Rizvi’s release.

The Rizvis party rose to prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 election, campaigning on one issue: upholding the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam. He is also used to organizing violent protests to pressure the government to accept his demands.

The latest development comes at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting Lahore.

Khan is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia on an official visit on Saturday.

Friday’s rally against Khan’s government also comes amid rising price hikes in the country. Soaring prices for food, gas, electricity and other items have made him unpopular, although he still holds a majority in parliament.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

