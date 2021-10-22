Donald Trump launches new social media platform TRUTH, but bans users from making fun of him





Former US President Donald Trump has launched a new social media platform called TRUTH Social.

The new platform is described as an ‘Americas’ Big Tent’ social media platform “that encourages open, free and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

However, as a user of the site, you must “agree not to denigrate, tarnish or harm in any way, in our opinion, to us and / or the site, read the terms of use of the new Trump platform.

It’s unclear exactly what tarnishes social truth, or what the punishment would be for it, but one clue could be the result of Trump’s past social media behavior.

Earlier this year, he was banned from Twitter after encouraging his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on January 6, telling them to “come down to Capitol Hill” because “you will never take back our country with weakness” .

TRUTH Social was developed by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a “rival of the liberal media consortium” which plans to retaliate against “Big Tech” companies in Silicon Valley, “who have used their one-sided power to silence voices opponents in America ”.

This press release that reporters receive is legitimate – and sources close to former President Trump have confirmed to me. He is starting a media business with a social media platform called TRUTH Social. pic.twitter.com/b417jq6Xkd

– John Santucci (@Santucci) October 21, 2021

In a press release, Trump said of his social media platform: “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to resist the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong presence on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable.

“I am delighted to be posting my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with the mission of giving everyone a voice. I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and tackling Big Tech soon.

He concluded: “Everyone asks me why nobody stands up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!

TRUTH Social has not yet officially launched, but a waiting list is currently available and you can pre-order the app from the Apple Store.

Meanwhile, a new HBO documentary exploring the January U.S. Capitol uprising, Four Hours At The Capitol, aired earlier this week.

The film, which was jointly produced by HBO and the BBC, features all-new footage of the day’s extraordinary events and exclusive interviews that show the personal experiences of those who witnessed the events.

