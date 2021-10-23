Trump’s Truth social media platform is a perfect mess





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the launch of a media company and social media platform designed, in his words, to resist the tyranny of Big Tech. And so far the platform, called Truth Social (of course!), Has been as true to form as one might have imagined: a ramshackle spin-off project that expresses a desperate thirst for power and profit. of Trump.

Trump is not trying to conquer the market by creating a unique media experience.

The quirky and rushed nature of Truth Social was immediately apparent. While in his announcement Trump said that a beta was supposed to be available to guests in November and that a nationwide rollout is slated for early 2022, pranksters and curious reporters found what appeared to be a release. unpublished test of the site in a few hours and proceeded to flood it.

Immediately people grabbed the VIP handles like donaldtrump and mikepence. The person who caught donaldjtrump quickly pinned a photo of a defecating pig to their profile. This site has been taken offline, but at least one other test version has circulated as well, suggesting striking technical vulnerabilities.

As Washington Post tech reporter Drew Harwell notes in his analysis, the website is a raw, uncreative copy of Trump’s favorite social media platform and it already somehow violates them. license codes:

The site looks almost entirely like a Twitter clone: ​​a user can post truths, which are like tweets, or re-truths, which are retweets. There is also a news feed, called Truth Feed, a notification system that lets users know who is interacting with your TRUTHS, the social media app store profile says.

The site’s code shows that it is running a mostly unmodified version of Mastodon, the free, open-source software released in 2016 that anyone can use to run a self-created social networking site.

Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko told the Post on Thursday that the Trumps site could violate Mastodons licensing rules, which require developers to share any changes and link to the original source code. Rochko said he contacted the company’s legal counsel to make a decision.

Using a link to what appeared to be another test site that was not deleted, I was able to easily create a profile. Considering its extreme similarity to Twitter (albeit with a surprisingly drab color scheme), it wasn’t hard to navigate. But when you post articles, you don’t hit “Tweet”, you hit a button that says TRUTH!

Every post from every user is a truth, not because of the substance of what someone says, but by virtue of where they say it.

In addition to the tasteless design, it was easy to sense the next step in Project Trumps to destroy the idea of ​​shared reality. Every post from every user is a truth, not because of the substance of what someone says, but by virtue of where they say it: the social media space wins out. This principle is the key to Trump’s authoritarian paradigm, in which truth is not related to reality or reason, but rather to will to power and tribalism, something is true because my tribe and I want to let this be true.

The site’s technical issues and uninspired design might not deter new users, as Trump isn’t trying to capture the market by creating a unique multimedia experience. Instead, he seeks to create a single ideological space. Media group Trumps says they want to create a non-cancellable global community, which means a social media platform populated only by right-wing people and establishes little to no regulations around abuse, disinformation, calls for violence and sectarianism.

The crux of the matter, however, is creating a forum where Trump has carte blanche to speak however he wants and be worshiped for it. “We live in a world where the Taliban are very present on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced,” he wrote in his announcement. “This is unacceptable.”

Trumps new media venture ticks all the classic Trump boxes: money, power, ego. If he succeeds, that could be an asset in keeping his potential aspirations for 2024 alive. But whether his base finds the site to be a tolerable experience remains an open question.

