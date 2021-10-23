Covid-19: despite the increase in infections, Boris Johnson doubts the need for a new lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is not considering a new strict lockdown.

It comes as infections rise in the UK.

Rather, he said advisers believe the UK should introduce lighter measures to stem the rise in cases.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that a new Covid-19 lockdown was not expected, as advisers warned that acting early with lighter measures to reduce the growing number of cases would reduce the need for restrictions more stringent later.

Johnson’s government has said it is not yet necessary to introduce a “plan B” involving mask warrants, work-at-home orders and vaccine passports, although such measures could be introduced if more people do not show up for vaccines and the Covid-19 booster shot.

Johnson removed England’s restrictions over the summer and said as the number of cases increased, the trend was as expected.

He said earlier that the widespread vaccine rollout this year means the link between cases and deaths has been disrupted, unlike in the early stages of the pandemic.

Asked on Friday about the possibility of another lockdown during the winter, the Tory PM said: “I have to tell you at the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that this is planned at all.”

While Johnson removed the legal requirement to wear masks, he said they should always be worn in confined spaces, especially when meeting with strangers.

Number

Britain’s Covid-19 infections have increased 17.9% over the past seven days, with 52,009 reported on Thursday, and the “R” reproduction number is estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.2. Any number greater than one suggests exponential growth in cases.

“In the event of an increase in the number of cases, earlier intervention would reduce the need for stricter, disruptive and longer lasting measures,” the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said in the minutes of a meeting of October 14, published Friday.

“SAGE advises that policy work on the potential reintroduction of measures should be undertaken now so that it can be ready for rapid deployment if necessary.”

SAGE added that among the Plan B measures, the reintroduction of work-from-home orientation would have the greatest impact in reducing transmission, and warned that “presenteeism” could become a growing cause of contagion in the workplace. job.

Behviour

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found on Friday that the prevalence of Covid-19 had again increased. One of the regions with the highest prevalence was the south-west of England, which has been hit by false-negative test results from a lab that was suspended last week.

The ONS said the prevalence of Covid was at its highest level since January, when England had just entered a third national lockdown, although deaths are much lower.

The current increase in cases has been fueled by high levels of infections in high schools, where 7.8% of children have been infected in the past week, according to ONS statistics.

Although young people are less likely to become seriously ill, figures from the ONS show that the increase in the number of cases is now being passed on to the older age groups.

Johnson said the government would rely on vaccines rather than lockdowns to get through a tough winter, and SAGE said things were unlikely to be as bad as last winter.

“The scenarios modeled for the coming winter and into 2022 suggest that hospital admissions of Covid-19 above the level seen in January 2021 are increasingly unlikely, but there are uncertainties regarding the change in behavior and decreased immunity, “said the minutes.

The British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has said it is investigating a Delta subvariant of the coronavirus called AY.4.2 because it may be more transmissible than Delta, although there is no evidence that it is ” caused more serious illness or made vaccines ineffective.

“It is not surprising that new variants continue to emerge as the pandemic continues, especially as long as the case rate remains high,” said UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harries. .

“However, this should serve as objective proof that this pandemic is not over.”