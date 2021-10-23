Kavala: My participation in the hearings, presenting a defense would not make sense

A brief summary of the arrest of Osman Kavala October 17, 2017: Osman Kavala was arrested. November 1, 2017: Kavala was arrested for “attempting to overthrow the government or to prevent it from exercising its functions” (Article 312 of the TCC) and “attempt to overthrow the constitutional order by force and violence” (Article 309 of the TCC ). December 24, 2018: The investigation files under Articles 309 and 312 of the TCC have been separated. February 19, 2019: The first indictment against Kavala was issued under Article 312 of the TCC 16 months after his arrest. October 11, 2019: A release order has been issued in favor of Kavala on the charge under Section 309 of the TCC. December 10, 2019: The ECtHR ruled that Kavala’s detention constituted a violation of human rights and that he should be released immediately. February 18, 2020: A decision of acquittal was rendered during the trial under Article 312 of the TCC. February 19, 2020: After the acquittal decision, Kavala was not released but was re-arrested on charges of Article 309 of the TCC. March 9, 2020: Kavala was arrested under Article 328 of the TCC. March 20, 2020: The second release order was issued in favor of Kavala under Article 309 of the TCC. However, his detention for espionage under Article 328 of the TCC continued. September 3, 2020: The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which supervises the execution of the judgments of the ECtHR, has decided that the judgment of the ECtHR should be executed and that Kavala should be released immediately. September 29, 2020: The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey has decided to examine Kavala’s petition regarding his illegal detention. However, he postponed the examination because the second indictment including the charges under Articles 309 and 328 (espionage) of the TCC was submitted to the court on the same day. September 29, 2020: At the second meeting during which this issue was discussed, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided that an interim decision should be drawn up to be issued in the event that the judgment of the ECtHR is not not executed. December 3, 2020: The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has issued a provisional decision that Kavala should be released immediately and that the Constitutional Court should examine the case in accordance with the judgment of the ECHR without further delay. December 15, 2020: The Constitutional Court decided to examine the petition relating to the illegal detention and decided that the case should be submitted to the General Assembly of the Constitutional Court. December 18, 2020: The 36th Assize Court ruled that the detention should continue. The second hearing has been set for February 5. December 29, 2020: The Constitutional Court ruled with 8-7 votes that Kavala’s decision did not constitute a violation of law. The reasoned judgment included the strongly dissenting opinions of the judges who voted that detention was a violation of rights. January 22, 2021: The Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal decision in the Gezi trial. It has decided that the file relating to this trial will be examined together with the files under Articles 309 and 328 of the TCC. January 28, 2021: After the annulment of the acquittal decision, the 30th Assize Court issued a preliminary report and set the trial concerning the consolidated cases for May 21, 2021. February 5, 2021: In the trial heard before the 36th Assize Court, the Court ruled that the Kavala trial should be merged with the Gezi trial, which will be heard again by the 30th Assize Court under Article 312 of the TCC , and that Kavala’s detention on counts of espionage under Article 328 of the TCC continues. April 30, 2021: Following its review of the detention, the 30th Assize Court ruled that Kavala’s detention should continue. May 12, 2021: At its weekly meeting on 12 May 2021, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe examined the Kavala case and expressed great concern that the Turkish authorities and courts have not taken the necessary measures to put an end to the continued detention of Kavala against the judgment of the ECtHR. The Committee urged member states to refer to the continued detention and immediate release of Kavala in their discussions with the Turkish authorities. He stressed that Kavala’s detention would be reviewed again by the 30th Assize Court on May 21, 2021, and urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to secure Kavala’s release. CLICK – Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe: Free Demirta and Kavala