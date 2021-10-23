The New India Can Achieve Tough Goals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, October 22 Calling the milestone of the century of vaccination a sign of a new India capable of setting itself and reaching lofty goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people against lax during festivals and urged them to buy local produce as they ride the wave of what he called “all-round positivity and optimism,” boosted by 100 doses of over 100 crore of Covid. Editorial: Beyond the century of vaccines “No matter how strong the shield is, we cannot drop our guns until the war on Covid is started,” the prime minister said in a 20-minute televised address to the nation a day after the India has become the second country after China to deliver more than a billion shots to its people. Science driven India’s immunization program was born out of science, driven by science and founded on science… Today, optimism reigns everywhere. The coming festivities will fuel this spirit Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Modi called on people to make a habit of wearing a mask and hailed the 100 crore vaccine dose benchmark as “a picture of the new India that can set and achieve high goals and can work tirelessly. to achieve its goals “. As he reflected on the challenges faced since the outbreak of the pandemic, the prime minister said a billion shots was a response to cynics who wondered how a democratic country like India could vaccinate such a large population. in time to defeat the pandemic. “The administration of 100 crore plus doses is not just a statistic. It is a reflection of India’s ability to write history and a matter of pride for every citizen, ”the prime minister said, referring to the government’s“ free vaccine program ”. He said questions had been raised early on about India’s readiness, given the country’s conventional dependence on the West for vaccines. Hailing the national Covid inoculation program as science-born, science-driven and science-based, the prime minister said he was not allowed to be overwhelmed by VIP culture. “If the disease did not discriminate, why should the immunization program discriminate? He asked, adding that the feat would consolidate India’s place as the world’s pharmacy and already aroused “general optimism”. “The world will see India as a safer destination now. There is new energy everywhere, the economy is picking up and the world is optimistic about India. Now is the time to buy local and make ‘a voice for the local’ a mass campaign like ‘Clean India’, ”the prime minister said ahead of Diwali. In apparent taunts against the opposition, he noted that Indians have made collective participation their first line of defense against Covid. “We applauded and sounded thalis, lit diyas to harness the energies. Some people have asked if this will defeat Covid, but we saw in it the unity and power of collective resolution, ”the prime minister said. $ 101.2 million doses administered More than 101.2 crore of Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with more than 62 lakh administered on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. 15,786 fresh cases TOTAL DEATHS 4 53 042 ACTIVE CASES 1,75,745 231 deaths in 24 hours Cong: Twisted facts, not free vax player New Delhi: Congress questioned the Prime Minister’s claim to carry out a free vaccination campaign against Covid, saying nothing was free and the plan was funded by taxpayer dollars. “It would be free if the BJP spent the money from the poll bonds,” Congressman Gaurav Vallabh said. “India is the supplier of vaccines to the world and you say this is the first time,” he said. In comparison with China, Vallabh said China has administered 216 crore in doses and fully immunized 80% of its population. – TNS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/new-india-can-meet-difficult-targets-prime-minister-narendra-modi-328178 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos