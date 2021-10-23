China to stop broadcasting Boston Celtics’ NBA games after player criticizes Xi Jinping





China has announced that it will no longer broadcast Boston Celtics games after one of its players criticized Xi Jinping. Turkey’s international Ener Kanter, 29, called Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” in a social media article about the Chinese government’s repressive policies in Tibet, The New York Times reports. The 29-year-old’s criticism of Beijing has sparked a new set of problems for the NBA in China, which is one of its biggest markets. The Boston Celtics, who hold the record for most NBA championship wins with 17 and are one of the league’s most famous teams in the world, no longer have their games available to replay on Tencent, which broadcasts the NBA in the Asian country.





(Image: USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS)

The platform has gone further and indicates that no upcoming games will be available either. Kanter also called for Tibet’s independence while wearing a t-shirt with an image of the Dalai Lama on the social media post on Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 giant regularly uses his platform to defend human rights and is also wanted in his home country, Turkey, for alleged libel and terrorism offenses, after denouncing the president Recep Tayyip Erdoan for reports of human rights violations.





(Image: Boston Globe via Getty Images)

This isn't the first time the NBA has come under fire from the Chinese government, as in 2019 Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The Chinese government and several Chinese companies quickly cut ties with the Rockets, even after Morey and the NBA backed down. Kanter is not someone who reconsiders his points of view, this "blackout" could not end anytime soon.

