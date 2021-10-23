Donald Trumps outrageous reading of executive privilege can’t save Steve Bannon





Steve Bannon thinks he can defy a congressional subpoena because Donald Trump told him to. At least that’s what Bannons attorney Robert Costello told the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, in a letter saying Trump had asked Bannon and others not to testify, citing a vague claim for executive privilege. The committee, of course, does not agree. Bannon, chairman of the 2016 Trumps campaign and sometimes White House strategist, was closely involved in planning the Trumps Save America rally, which preceded the march and assault on Capitol Hill. And so, Thursday, a week after Bannon was supposed to appear for a deposition, he was not present. The vote was 229,202. Only nine Republicans voted in favor.

Trump, for his part, both in the Bannon case and in a lawsuit he filed against the committee this week, is making allegations about his own power and impunity that are outrageous even by his standards. Bannon, for example, is a fairly straightforward candidate to include on the witness list for a serious Jan.6 investigation, given his involvement in the Save America rally. The select committee noted in its report in support of the criminal contempt referral that on January 5, Bannon told listeners to his radio show and podcast: This won’t turn out the way you think. OK, this is going to be quite extraordinarily different. All I can say is, buckle up; Tomorrow is his match day; Hell is going to break loose tomorrow; and its all converging, and now were on, as they say, the point of attack tomorrow. What exactly was he talking about? The committee also cited reports that in the days surrounding January 6, Bannon was at meetings in a war room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, a few blocks from the White House, with Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor turned legal counsel to Trump. , and John Eastman, former law professor, among others. It was Eastman who wrote a note for Team Trump with instructions on how Vice President Mike Pence could essentially hijack the certification of electoral votes in the joint session of Congress and declare Trump the winner. (Neither of these options was within constitutional distance; Pence refused to accept it.) In short, Bannon is not a prominent Trump supporter haphazardly pursued on a fishing expedition.

A few facts make Bannon claim he’s covered by Trump’s even more exaggerated assertion of executive privilege: Bannon was not a government official on January 6, and he hadn’t been since Trump was. sacked, in 2017. (A key premise of executive privilege is that there is a national interest in presidents being able to deliberate on state matters with their closest advisers without those conversations becoming public. And the committee, while certainly interested in what Trump may have said to Bannon that day, also wants to ask Bannon questions that don’t involve his direct communications with the president. Bannon, however, refused to appear even in person to assert his privileges in particular areas. Nor does he engage with the committee to negotiate limited testimony in a way that would not run counter to the subpoena approach taken by some Trump aides, such as Kashyap Patel and Mark Meadows. Indeed, Costello has said that because Trump did not want him to, Bannon is legally unable to comply with the subpoena for his testimony or for certain documents in his possession. What is a subpoena for Trump’s wishes? Further, in typical botched Trumpist fashion, these wishes are conveyed to the committee by Bannons own lawyer, creating what the contempt report called a third-hand, non-specific assertion of privilege without any description of the documents. or testimonies on which the privilege is claimed. By the same logic, any of Trump’s associates could challenge any subpoena in the name of his widespread demand for silence.

There could, of course, be elements of the executive’s response to the assault on Capitol Hill that arguably could be privileged, such as classified security procedures. But Bannons’ testimony would have to do with the planning of the events that led to the assault. If it is an activity of the executive, it is certainly not legitimate. Executive privilege does not extend to concealing evidence of a coup.

But, in a way, it doesn’t matter, because Trump as he may not have noticed is no longer the president. Joe Biden is, and his deputy White House attorney Jonathan Su, according to the AP and the Washington Post, sent a letter to Costello saying the administration is unaware of any reason your clients are refusing to appear for a deposition, and determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the public interest and therefore not warranted. The letter Sus referred to an even broader waiver of executive privilege that the Biden administration had issued on one hundred and twenty-five documents held by the United States Archivist that the select committee had requested. Under the Presidential Archives Act, which applies to such matters, when a committee requests documents, the archivist notifies the current president and, if the documents apply to a previous administration, the former president also concerned. Both have the option to register a request for executive privilege, both can be heard, but the current president has the power to override the old one if they disagree.

And they did. On October 8, White House lawyer Dana Remus sent two letters to the archivist. The first was Bidens’ own waiver, in which she wrote that Biden had determined that an assertion of executive privilege was not in the best interests of the United States, as the request of Congress was legitimate and the constitutional protections of the Executive privilege should not be used to protect, either Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself. In Remuss’s second letter, sent after Trump responded to the archivist with a request for privilege, she reiterated that conclusion and wrote: As a result, President Biden does not confirm the former’s claim of privilege. President.

This waiver is at the heart of the lawsuit Trump filed this week against the committee and its chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson. The lawsuit seeks to prevent archivists from disclosing the documents and committees are working more generally. As you might expect, there are plenty of complaints about what Trump sees as the injustice of it all that the committee has decided to harass him and his staff and that the Biden administrations’ waiver of executive privilege is a maneuver. myopic policy designed to maintain the support of its political rivals. The subject of executive privilege is on hold, but Trump’s claims relate far more to his own position and attempts to delay committee work than to any cohesive vision of what a president can do. The most extraordinary aspect of the lawsuit may be Trump’s assertion that while the Presidential Records Act can be interpreted so broadly that it allows a sitting president unlimited discretion to waive executive privilege of the previous president, just a few months after a change of administration, then that would make the act unconstitutional.

The basis for this alleged unconstitutionality is unclear, except, again, that Trump says so. There are references elsewhere to the separation of powers, but it feels like what bothers Trump the most, what he finds most scandalous, is his own separation from the White House. The issue here is not the power of the Presidency; it is the power of Trump.

