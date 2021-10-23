Indian farmer protesters clash with Modi head-on





LAKHIMPUR KHERI, India The jeep charged at the protesters, tumbling down bodies, the windshield cracking against the bones. The son of a prominent politician was subsequently charged with murder. Security guards armed with rifles flooded the area. The spirits were heated so much that the local authorities shut down the Internet. With this series of events, a year-long protest by farmers against the Indian government has escalated into a dangerous new phase. Frustrated by what they see as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intransigence on a slew of new farm laws, farmers have taken a more confrontational approach with the country’s top leaders. They now follow senior officials in Mr. Modis’ government on their travels and campaigning, ensuring their grievances will be hard to ignore.

Farmers blame government supporters for the jeep incident in early October, which left four people dead and four others, including a local journalist. But the incident shows that farmers who have camped outside India’s capital New Delhi for months are increasingly ready to protest directly outside the gates of government officials.

Now is a fight for those who have died, said Jagdeep Singh, whose 62-year-old father was among those hit by the jeep, from the family farm. And those who live, it is now a fight for all of us until we die. Elsewhere, under the harsh light of an LED lamp on an unfinished brick farmhouse, Ramandeep Kaur mourned the loss of her cousin, Lovepreet Singh, a 19-year-old who was studying English in the hope of getting an education and to live in Australia. Until they take back those laws, she said, the farmers’ agitation will continue. The fatal incident took place in a remote corner of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state and priced in elections to be held early next year. Protesters followed key members of Mr. Modis’ Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, as they began to campaign.

The farmers’ goal is not necessarily to defeat the BJP, which polls suggest will sail to an easy victory. The elected party leader, Yogi Adityanath, is a Hindu monk and Mr. Modi’s protégé who is popular with the party’s Hindu base, and the opposition is fragmented. Instead, farmers aim to bring more national and international attention to their plight. Protesting farmers believe Mr Modis’ market-friendly overhaul last year of the country’s farm laws will bankrupt them. The Supreme Court of India suspended implementation and the government proposed a series of amendments. Farmers hesitated, saying they would settle for nothing less than their complete repeal. Further action could take years, given the full role of the courts, but farmers fear the suspension will be lifted if they give up. No one disputes that the current system, which encourages farmers to produce a huge surplus of grain, must be corrected. Protesters fear how quickly the laws were passed in just a matter of weeks and the scale of the changes will plunge the price of crops. Mr. Modis’ government maintains that the introduction of market forces will help fix the system.

The makeup of agriculture needs to change somewhat, said Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP spokesperson on economic issues. The agricultural sector needs heavy investment, and it can come from the private sector.

Mr Modi responded to the protesters by waiting for them, a strategy apparently motivated by the calculation that their movement does not represent a coherent political threat. Many of the protesters are from India’s Sikh minority community, while the BJP derives its political power from rallying the country’s Hindu majority. Farmers are not a category used by the BJP, said Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University. They speak of the poor and they speak the language of the caste and of course the language of religion. The farmers have sought to gain not only the attention of the BJP, but also the attention of the nation. A series of confrontations with BJP leaders since September may not influence the elections in Uttar Pradesh, but it could rekindle support across India and even around the world for a protest movement that seemed to be s ‘breathless, said Verniers. Although the protests were largely peaceful, they sparked occasional outbursts of violence. In January, protesters and police clashed after farmers drove their tractors through New Delhi. Demonstration leaders distanced themselves from a shocking incident earlier this month at the farmers’ protest camp outside New Delhi in which a group from a Sikh warrior sect killed and cut off the hand of a lower caste Sikh, a Dalit, whom they accused of desecrating a holy book. The BJP needs the campaign in Uttar Pradesh to go off without a hitch, despite the leading parties in the polls. The party is trying to bounce back from the second wave of the coronavirus, which struck after Mr Modi declared victory over the pandemic and showed the country’s lack of preparedness. Uttar Pradesh has been particularly hard hit, with the bodies of suspected victims washing up on the banks of India’s sacred Ganges.

While the normally talkative Modi has said little about farmers, other leaders in his party have adopted strong language to rally supporters against them. In Haryana, a neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh which is also ruled by the BJP, a local official was caught on video ordering police to use violence to disperse a rally. Farmers responded by walking through police barricades outside a government office. Tensions did not ease until after the government agreed to investigate the conduct of officials. A week later in Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Tikait, a 59-year-old agricultural union leader, rallied tens of thousands of farmers, declaring an all-out campaign against the BJP Earlier this month, farmers again gathered in Haryana and surrounded the site of a planned visit by the state’s top elected official, forcing him to cancel. A few days before the incident in Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Mishra, Mr. Modis, Deputy Home Minister, warned the farmers in a speech to behave, or we will teach you how to behave. It will only take two minutes. Outraged, a group of farmers stood on a one-lane road in the village of Tikunia, carrying black flags that they planned to wave at Mr. Mishra, who was visiting his constituency with his son, Ashish Mishra, and other party members.

Farmers learned that Mr. Mishras’ plans had changed and began to disperse when the Ashish Mishras convoy charged them from behind, according to video footage and police officials. After the jeep crashed into the crowd, the farmers attacked the convoy with bamboo sticks and set two of the vehicles on fire. By the end of the day, eight people were dead, including three people in the convoy. Farmers say they saw Ashish Mishra, known to villagers as Monu, in the convoy and blamed him for the incident. The minister denied the involvement of his family. Police arrested Ashish Mishra, claiming he did not cooperate with the investigation, along with nine others in the murder case. The families of the victims said they had little hope for justice. Long live the Monu, the village walls proclaimed in graffiti next to a brightly colored lotus flower, the symbol of BJP. The Mishra family home, a sprawling complex hidden behind high walls and blossoming bougainvillea, hovers above the shacks. Opposition leaders tried to capitalize on the moment, but many were prevented or delayed from reaching the families of the victims. Some, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leader of the Congress party, were arrested. All I can say is if, as a nation, we have a conscience, she said, then we cannot forget it.

