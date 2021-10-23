DON’T MISS: BASED NBA Superstar Enes Kanter calls out Chinese President Xi Jinping over Uyghur genocide





An NBA player for the Boston Celtics decided to double his comment on Free Tibet from earlier this week by highlighting the plight of the Chinese Uyghur Muslim people in Xinjiang. So far this year, the Biden administration has mainly avoided the treatment of Uyghurs in China. Joe himself swept it aside as a "cultural norm" when elsewhere, in places like the UK, the genocide has been formally acknowledged. Enes Kanter posted the following video to Twitter on Friday as the public stood on him for his earlier criticisms of the CCP. "There is a genocide going on right now. Right now, as I deliver this message. Torture. Rape. Forced abortions and sterilizations. Family separations. Arbitrary detentions. Concentration camps. Political re-education. Forced labor. Everything. this is happening right now. to over 1.8 million Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of northwest China. Uyghurs are a Turkish-Muslim ethnic group, originally from the Uyghur region. Chinese government has taken drastic steps to suppress the Uyghur people. Simply because they embrace their own religion, their own culture, language, history and identity. " "The Uyghur region has become an open-air prison and surveillance state where freedoms are non-existent for the Uyghur people," said the NBA player. The abuses that take place in these camps have been reported by mainstream media this year. Enes Kanter explains that the Chinese government's qualifications for sanctions included things like trying to apply for a passport or talking to someone overseas. An ISIS-K suicide bombing attack on a Shiite mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan earlier this month was carried out by a Uyghur who wanted to mark the Taliban's surrender in cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party. "It is so disappointing that the governments and leaders of Muslim majority countries remain silent while my Muslim brothers and sisters are being killed, raped and tortured. I am talking about you Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi King Salman, United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi It is shameful and sad how we have decided to prioritize money and doing business with China over human rights. He asks the world why other Muslims don't speak.

Join the ranks of independent and free thinkers by supporting us today for as little as $ 1.

