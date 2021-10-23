Donald Trump Jr. to head the Bill Eigel fundraising event





With the tagline They Cant Arrest Us All, Donald Trump Jr. is expected to headline a Senator Bill Eigel freedom campaign and fundraiser in December.

The Defense of Liberty IX lecture series, hosted by Eigel and former Rep. Paul Curtman, will feature Trump Jr. as a featured guest on December 3 at the St. Charles Convention Center.

A fundraiser for Eigel with Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization and former eldest son of President Donald Trump, will precede the event.

Defending liberty events are known statewide for connecting Missouri with the Americas’ greatest conservative leaders. Donald J. Trump Jr. will continue this tradition at Defense of Liberty IX, Eigel told the Missouri Times.

There are few brands in Missouri as well known as the Trump families, Eigel continued. This is the latest victory we have seen in efforts to engage and win true constitutional conservatives in Missouri politics. The Trump Make America Great Again message will be heard in our state’s largest Republican County stronghold, right here in St. Charles County, and I’m thrilled to be one of the co-hosts of the event.

Ticket prices for the event range from $ 70 to $ 250 with $ 1,000 VIP tickets for a reception with Trump Jr. also available. For $ 500, sponsors can have names or logos printed on tickets and in programs.

In August, about 1,200 people gathered for the annual Defense of Freedom event that brought together nearly all of the GOP candidates for the US Senate and conservative political commentator Candace Owens. At the time, Curtman said the event was the biggest to date.

Before dinner, Eigel, a member of the Senate Conservative Caucus, hosted a private fundraiser with Owens at the Bogey Club.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of the Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.

Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the United States, including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.

She is originally from Missouri and studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also a former student of the National Journalism Center in Washington, DC

Contact Kaitlyn at [email protected]

