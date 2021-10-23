Boris Johnson ‘ready to cede to EU’ on role of EU judges in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson is ready to water down British demands for the removal of the role of European judges in post-Brexit Northern Ireland, in order to strike a deal with the EU.

The Prime Minister has made the arbitration role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) the new battle front with Brussels on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He and Brexit Minister Lord Frost have argued that a party’s domestic court should not be able to rule on disputes he is involved in, despite joining the plan last year.

However, Mr Johnson is ready to agree to a plan that would see a role for an independent arbitration panel inserted into the post-Brexit deal, the Times reported.

This would mean the CJEU remains a court of last resort, but the cases are unlikely to go that far, having been resolved by the panel.

A UK source told the newspaper: ‘This is definitely something we would be interested in looking at. This is exactly the kind of compromise that might be acceptable.

Speaking on a trip to Ulster yesterday, Mr Johnson said problems with the Northern Ireland protocol needed to be resolved “fairly quickly”.

The protocol has created new economic barriers on goods transported from Britain to Northern Ireland and a major political headache for the government, as trade unionists are furious at what they perceive to be a weakening of The union.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the UK and the EU as a way to get around the major obstacle in the Brexit divorce talks – the Irish land border.

It achieved this by moving regulatory and customs controls and processes to the Irish Sea.

But the agreements created new economic barriers on goods transported from Britain to Northern Ireland.

This has caused disruption in many businesses in Northern Ireland and has also created a major political headache for the government as trade unionists and loyalists are furious at what they perceive to be a weakening of the Union.

Last week, the EU made major concessions on the entry of goods into Northern Ireland from Britain as it sought to ease the ongoing conflict.

The European Commission has proposed to reduce regulatory checks by 80% and significantly reduce customs procedures on British goods going to Northern Ireland.

However, the plan did not respond to a key UK demand – the removal of the oversight function of the ECJ.

Speaking to media in Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson said: ‘I think there is a problem with the protocol and we need to fix it.

“We cannot go on and on with this issue indefinitely as it affects real people, real lives and real businesses right now because of the way the protocol is interpreted.”

He added: “I don’t think this is consistent with the Belfast / Good Friday deal because the way it’s used creates these unnecessary checks in the Irish Sea.

“So we have to flush it out pretty quickly and we have to change the causes of the problem and not the symptoms and I think we have to act fairly quickly.”