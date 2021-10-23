Nepalese PM congratulates PM Modi for administering 1 billion doses of vaccine, thanks him for supporting Nepal’s vaccination campaign









ANI |

Update: October 23, 2021 12:04 AM IS

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 23 (ANI): Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the remarkable feat of delivering 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the country and thanked him for ” supporting Nepal’s vaccination campaign.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi for administering one billion Covid-19 vaccines in India! This remarkable achievement will provide a huge boost in ensuring safety in the neighborhood and beyond. Please also support Nepal’s vaccination campaign and recovery, ”Deuba tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for their wishes for India to cross the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark.

India hit the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine administration milestone on Thursday morning. Several world leaders have commended India for this achievement.

Responding to a tweet from Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister Modi said: “Thank you Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering for your kind words on this historic occasion. We deeply cherish our friendship with Bhutan! India remains committed to our fight against COVID-19. with the region and the world. “ Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took to Twitter to congratulate India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

“…” he tweeted.

In response to a tweet from the President of Maldives, the Prime Minister said: “Thank you, President @ibusolih for your wishes. I am delighted to see the progress of the vaccination campaign in the Maldives. As neighbors and close friends, our partnership to overcome COVID-19 has paid off. “

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised Prime Minister Modi for successfully leading the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in India.

“Kudos to @narendramodi for leading the successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign in India, which has now delivered over a billion vaccines to the Indian people. These life-saving vaccines are helping us all beat the global pandemic “Bennett said in a Twitter post.

In response to a tweet from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister said: “Thank you, PM @naftalibennett. Appreciate your warm words. This step was made possible by Indian scientists, health workers and innovators who are also , with their Israeli counterparts, laying the foundations for our strategic knowledge-based partnership. ” (ANI)

