Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and executive privilege since January 6: what does it all mean?





In recent days, former President Donald Trump has filed a complaint against the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has pushed back a subpoena for the same. panel.

Central to these two provocative acts is the concept of executive privilege.

We previously explored executive privilege in 2019, when Trump was president and claimed executive privilege over unpublished and underlying documents in Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s final report on alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

The most recent measures by Trump and Bannon have put executive privilege back in the spotlight. Now, some of the key questions at play include the strength of past presidents’ claims for executive privilege, how to balance the divergent claims of a former and a sitting president, and whether an outside adviser who hasn’t worked at the White House for years has made a valid claim to assert executive privilege.

The Supreme Court has granted former presidents certain executive privilege rights, but within certain limits. As for Bannon, the Plenary Assembly voted on October 21, mostly by party, to hold Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress, which refers the case to the Department of Justice to decide whether or not to prosecute him.

Here’s an updated explanation of how executive privilege works and what’s at stake.

What is executive privilege?

Executive privilege is “the right of the president and senior executive officials to withhold information from Congress, the courts and ultimately the public,” wrote Mark Rozell, professor at George Mason University. .

It is not written in the Constitution, but presidents have often affirmed it.

The privilege can be invoked for two reasons: for national security purposes and to “protect the confidentiality of White House deliberations when it is in the public interest to do so,” Rozell wrote.

The underlying argument is that the public’s right to know can, at least in some cases, be outweighed by the broader national interest. If sensitive deliberations were to be regularly disclosed in the future, the frankness of key presidential advisers could be undermined, damaging the national interest.

How have presidents tried to use executive privilege?

In general, executive privilege has been most strongly respected when it comes to matters of national security. And competing constitutional principles may have prevailed over executive privilege.

Before Trump, executive privilege was best known by Richard Nixon during Watergate, when he sought to keep tapes of conversations in the Oval Office secret.

The Supreme Court ruled that Nixon must hand over the White House tapes, dismissing any national security concerns and concluding that the tapes should be released because of “fundamental requirements of due process in the fair administration of criminal justice “. The decision precipitated Nixon’s resignation.

Nixon’s assertion of privilege was widely seen as selfish, and the next few presidents did not often assert it. “Invoking privilege makes it look like the president is trying to hide something,” said Josh Chafetz, professor of law at Cornell University.

Even when facing the Iran-Contra inquiry during his second term, Ronald Reagan decided not to claim executive privilege, said Malcolm Byrne, deputy director and research director at the National Security Archives . Reagan ended up providing snippets to congressional committees instead, Byrne said.

Eventually, presidents returned to asserting executive privilege, including Bill Clinton, during the investigation into his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and President Barack Obama, during the investigation into the “Fast and Furious” program, in which federal agents authorized the sale of firearms. and brought to Mexico so that they can trace the weapons.

But the presidential tally of wins and losses in court has not improved much. Clinton lost his legal battle over executive privilege, just like Obama. Both decisions built on the precedent of the Nixon case.

How did Trump use executive privilege?

Trump has used executive privilege with unusual aggressiveness, legal experts say, both during and after his presidency.

Trump used the legal argument “as a weapon to protect himself from investigating the truth,” said Barbara McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor and former US lawyer for the Eastern District of Michigan. “After the Trump presidency, claims of executive privilege will look like obstruction of justice rather than office protection.”

The most recent example of Trump’s efforts is the 26-page complaint in which he sued the Jan. 6 panel chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., As well as David S. Ferriero, the Archives chief. national. . The lawsuit argues that as a former president, Trump has the right to prevent certain documents – such as schedules and communications between him and those suspected of having played a role in the events before and on the 6th. January – are handed over to Congress, even though current President Joe Biden has refused to invoke executive privilege to block Congress’ request.

The lawsuit alleges that the committee “decided to harass President Trump” with an “illegal and vexatious fishing expedition” and “blatant impulsive action against a former president and his close advisers.”

The heads of the Jan. 6 committee applauded Trump’s argument. “It’s hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to elicit answers on an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election,” wrote Thompson and the panel vice chair. , Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

How strong is Trump’s argument?

Previous skirmishes over executive privilege have often been resolved through negotiation, so legal jurisprudence is somewhat thin.

The Supreme Court allowed Nixon, as former president, to cite executive privilege in a 1977 case, and Harry Truman and George W. Bush were also allowed to do so after leaving office, said James D Robenalt, attorney at the firm of Thompson Hine. LLP and creator of a continuing legal education course on Watergate.

However, former presidents’ claims to executive privilege have traditionally been seen as weaker than those of sitting presidents, and the current president’s opposition to Trump’s quote could also be seen as a factor.

Writing in the Washington Post, Teri Kanefield, a former California appeals lawyer, argued that Trump’s case is substantively weak. She said the prosecution argues that the relevant standards were set in Trump v. Mazars, which involved accessing Trump’s tax returns while he was still in office. Kanefield argues that this matter is irrelevant since “Trump is no longer President. He no longer has any ‘official’ duties to fulfill and Congress is no longer a ‘rival branch of government’.” She added that the disputed information is about political activities, rather than official functions, which are those that executive privilege is meant to protect.

Perhaps Trump’s greatest leverage lies in legal uncertainty, as arguing the claim would allow him to keep the case pending in court, perhaps for years to come. And that could be long enough for Republicans to take control of the House midway through 2022, rendering the House subpoena moot. (The legal skirmish might even last long enough for Trump or another Republican to win the White House in 2024.)

“Although Trump has a weak record, he seems to derive his strength from ordinary court proceedings,” said Steve Griffin, professor of law at Tulane University. “These procedures will have to be speeded up in a way for the committee to get what it wants.”

How strong is Bannon’s argument?

Legal experts have said any executive privilege claim Bannon may make will be even longer than Trump’s, since Bannon quit his White House job in August 2017, while the documents sought are linked to events in 2020. and 2021.

A claim by a former official who was not in administration at the time of the events in question would be “new,” said Mark Osler, professor of law at the University of St. Thomas. “I would be shocked if these claims were found to be convincing, but I am very shocked these days.”

If a court ordered Bannon to testify and denied the defenses of executive privilege, Bannon could assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. But a court could grant him immunity and have him testify – “something Judge John Sirica wanted to do with the Watergate defendants,” Robenalt said.

McQuade said that although a claim by Bannon of executive privilege “appears to be exaggerated,” she added that she “was not aware of a court that specifically ruled that a conversation with an outside adviser, such as Bannon, could never be privileged ”.

Yet, she said, any existing privilege would have to trump other interests to be maintained. Additionally, weight would be given to Biden’s claim that investigating the Jan.6 attack is more important than executive privilege in this case. Finally, a court could choose which specific documents requested are entitled to the privilege, rather than blocking disclosure on a general basis.

How does Congress influence Bannon?

Since Congress does not have a functioning prison cell, it actually depends on the executive to enforce its subpoena power.

However, the Department of Justice is not obligated to cooperate, and even if it does, the process could take a long time. The possibility of delay works for Bannon’s account as well as Trump’s.

“The biggest hurdle Congress faces is time,” McQuade said. “If Congress makes a criminal referral and the Justice Department takes legal action, the case will take several months before it is resolved. Even then, the penalty is not the obligation to testify but a punishment for defying the summons.

Congress has an alternative, she added – a civil action that seeks a court injunction ordering Bannon to comply. “Failure to comply with the court order would be contempt, for which Bannon could be jailed until he decides to testify, up to 18 months,” McQuade said.

This process could also take some time. Still, she added, “it might be useful to pursue this criminal case, to deter others who might also be inclined to defy subpoenas from Congress.”

Meanwhile, while Biden’s White House wishes to allow a full investigation into the events of January 6, it also faces the reality that a weakened executive privilege standard could boomerang at some point.

“They are probably worried, and should be, that any privilege relief could come back to them, especially if the Republicans take control of the House,” Griffin said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/article/2021/oct/22/donald-trump-steve-bannon-and-executive-privilege-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos