ICJR gives Jokowi-Ma’ruf red reports for 2 years of performance

Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (CIJR) gave a red card to the management of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) –Ma’ruf Aminwhich has been going on for two years.

The rating was given because criminal justice reform has not been a priority for the current government. The ICJR believes that criminal justice reform is still stalling.

“The ICJR always provides a red card for the duties of President Joko Widodo on the issue of criminal justice reform,” said ICJR Executive Director Erasmus Napitupulu on Friday 22/10.

Erasmus highlighted three indicators, namely the reform of substantive criminal law, the reform of the law of criminal procedure and the reform of the government’s response to public criticism.

Regarding the substantive reform of the criminal law, he said that the government has not taken reform measures to overcome the problem of overcapacity (overcrowding) and dependence on prisons.

This emerges from the discussion and wording of the RKUHP. After 12 socializations, Erasmus explained, the substance of the RKUHP still has the potential to cause over-criminalization.

He said that articles which had been corrected because they were contrary to a democratic state were in fact brought back with the threat of imprisonment being the main choice.

“From insulting the president, state institutions, to the offense of demonstrating which disturbs public order (where this article is no longer valid in the current Penal Code), they are always threatened with imprisonment and are always punished, ”Erasmus said.

The RKUHP also still contains articles on criminalization relating to invasions of the privacy of citizens.

Erasmus added that overcrime is also present in other legislation such as the Narcotics Act which still jails users. He saw that the government should learn the lessons of the Tangerang Class I prison fire that killed 48 people, the majority of drug users, who should not have been imprisoned.

“The drug problem that led to overcrowding remains President Jokowi’s biggest failure, “Erasmus said.

Another criminal policy is the Electronic Information and Transactions Act (UU ITE). Erasmus believes that the Joint Decree (SKB) of 3 ministers regarding guidelines for the implementation of the ITE Act did not address the root of the problem. He called on the government and the RPD to immediately revise the law.

The government, Erasmus added, also failed to make immediate arrangements for criminal procedural laws that always guarantee the right to a fair trial in the midst of an emergency (Covid-19 pandemic).

On another aspect, he said, the KUHAP which lacks supervision shows more and more problems. This is the occurrence of torture. Erasmus cites KontraS data which mentions 80 cases of torture from June 2020 to May 2021 with the police as the main actor.

“The police have so much authority to make arrests, it shows more problems when the pandemic hits,” he explained.

He said that the reform of the code of criminal procedure must inevitably go through an overhaul of the code of criminal procedure through the revision of the code of criminal procedure in order to ensure the protection of human rights and an accountable system with effective oversight. .

Erasmus also provides notes relating to the government’s response to public criticism. The apparatus, he said, often acts in a repressive manner ignoring the limits of authority regulated by law.

This emerges from the demonstrations of the Corrupt Reform of 2019 and the Motion of Censorship of 2020. At that time, we saw that the use of force was excessive (excessive use of force) by the authorities.

“Not to mention, the climate is scary for the public to voice their opinion with the practice of removing murals under threat from citizens who express #PercumaLaporPolisi,” he said.

