Xi Jinping’s socialism against the neo-poverty of Sánchez and Daz

Since the Chinese Communist Party (PCH) announced its plan for reforms and economic openness, its aim has been to differentiate the situation of poverty from socialism. To do this, it first broke with the centralized regime and then allowed the gradual enrichment of part of society and certain regions by promoting productive investment. This is how a modern and interconnected society like China has been built, in which the great advances of the world occur in subjects as diverse as technology, biomedicine or renewable energies with a public-private collaboration. The objective of its president, Xi Jinping, like that of his predecessors is transform this gigantic country into a society in which the feeling of equality does not laugh at the wealth, what the Beijing government calls common prosperity.

The Spanish government of Pedro Sánchez is socialist like that of Xi Jinping and also defends the common prosperity of the citizens, but through a very unique path that will make it difficult to achieve its goal: constant public elation and contempt for the private companies.

The former president Felipe Gonzlez defined it very well last Sunday, during the congress held in Valencia, where he demonstrated in front of the leadership of his party, that they must not confuse liberalism and neo-poverty. A theory of making everyone equal in poverty, rather than prosperity. Poverty is not born of the class struggle nor does it seek an improvement or development of the economy, it is based on criticism of established economic power, as well as on productive investment and the generation of work.

Gonzlez put his finger on the wound. There are multiple examples of Sánchez and Yolanda Daz’s economic policies that lead to the impoverishment of society by criticizing the most powerful, creators of jobs and wealth. One such case is the attempt to blame the utilities for the rise in electricity instead of taking responsibility for the mistakes and unforeseen events demonstrated by Third Vice President Teresa Ribera, as are tax reforms. work or pensions that the executive wants to get into.

Vice President Yolanda Daz is determined that the devaluation of wages is a consequence of legislative changes introduced by her predecessor Ftima Bez. However, the positive effects were far greater than the negative effects.

The 2012 reform introduced flexibility in hiring and reduced layoffs because it was the only weapon Spain had to get out of the depression, which it entered due to the real estate crisis. Over two million jobs were created in the following years, which made it possible to absorb the historic deficits of more than 11% of the GDP left by the Zapatero government and to clean up the economy.

Precarious employment is not the consequence of labor reform, but of a country that emerged from the crisis as a, with a productive fabric based on services linked to the hotel industry or tourism. To increase permanent or quality jobs, as demanded by the EU, the first thing to do is to change the current production structure to one more oriented towards industry and innovation.

Pension reform to remove private funds from the management of individual plans

But this is not possible in the short term. Now there is an opportunity with Next Generation funds of the European Union. Even if the government policy goes in the opposite direction, because the rise of electricity to industrial companies following the disastrous energy policy, as well as supply problems threaten to reduce to ashes the industrial fabric that still exists.

The Minister of Social Security and Migration, Jos Luis Escriv, announced this week that social contributions exceeded those of the pre-Covid at the end of September. However, there are extraordinary factors that contribute to this milestone, which the Minister did not mention, such as the nearly 200,000 workers who are still in the Ertes or the more than 100,000 public jobs created last year. , in addition to the unemployed, that they also contribute to Social Security.

Even the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernndez de Cos, warned this week that “the crisis is still far from over”. Not only because the evolution of consumer prices is overwhelming due to the rise in energy (gas, electricity and fuels), but also because there are thousands of companies that have avoided filing for bankruptcy thanks to to legal protection due to the pandemic, which has artificially kept alive. If Daz toughens the conditions for labor reform, it will hamper job creation in a country with record rates within the European Union. Daz’s neo-poverty seems to take precedence over common prosperity, pursued by Joe Biden in Xi Jinping.

Pension reform needs a separate chapter. So far, Escriv has completed the easy and crowded part of meeting Brussels: its CPI update. The measure will cost us an additional $ 7,000 million in 2022 due to rising inflation, which is on top of the additional $ 5,000 million this year. A throw of money that I don’t know for how long we can afford.

The perception of the majority of Spaniards, despite the efforts of the Executive, is that the system is bankrupt, that the baby boom generation will receive a reduced pension and that they will have to work more years. Even Escriv already recognizes this. The reform is pending to publicize the intergenerational equity mechanism, which should replace the sustainability factor, which limited annual increases to 0.25%.

In the text of the pension reform approved by Congress, the current capitalization system is consecrated as opposed to the pay-as-you-go system and refuses to let private pension funds enter its management. If until the management of individual contributions, Escriv wants it to be channeled in the future by publicly promoted retirement plans to replace the current ones.

The choice of a public social security system will result in an increase in social contributions higher to be able to finance it, as Escriv himself acknowledged. The public has no alternative and is presented as the only possible way, whereas it is much more expensive and that in the long run it ends up being less egalitarian.

The harassment of economic power does not stop there. The tax reform being prepared by the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, will favor high incomes, with its attempts to restore heritage and increase gift and inheritance taxes, as well as a general increase in companies.

The new formula of neopobrism consists in strangling the private sector to finance the occurrences of the policies, like the check for 400 euros to young people who turn 18 or 250 euros per month for rent assistance, instead of expanding the offer by creating a stock of social housing. We are marching towards an egalitarian country, in which we will all be poor, because saving or investing and risking personal wealth will not be profitable. Gonzlez is right, replacing liberalism with neoprobism leads to disaster.

PD.- The war between the first and second vice-presidents, Calvio and Daz, because of the labor reform, reveals the pressure from Brussels to maintain the conditions and flexibility introduced in 2012. Sanchez, unlike on other occasions , does not have. no other choice but to take the defense of Calvio because the arrival of more than 30,000 million next year of Next Generation funds is at stake and, therefore, the recovery. Both the increase in budgetary spending for young people, the unemployed and retirees, and the structural changes in the economy to achieve more robust growth in the future, are based on the assumption that these funds will be received.

Without them, not only will the recovery fade, but hopes of reducing macroeconomic imbalances, such as the public debt deficit. Everything is based on the good relations that Vice-President Calvio maintains within the European Commission, which shows that the government lacks a coherent economic policy.