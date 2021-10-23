Susan Collins lists 4 Republicans they prefer for president to Donald Trump





Senator Susan Collins on Friday listed a handful of Republicans she would back former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination. But she didn’t say she wouldn’t back Trump if he was the candidate. party.

We have a lot of Republicans who I think would be great candidates, ranging from Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, she said at an event Friday morning in Corinna. There are so many candidates interested in running who would be excellent, that I plan to support one of them.

She also listed Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, as another potential candidate for 2024. Haley served as Trumps Ambassador to the United Nations while Rubio and Cotton both serve with Collins in the Senate, representing Florida and the United Nations, respectively. ‘Arkansas.

She said she would prefer one of those four candidates to Trump, but declined to speculate how she would look if Trump were her party’s candidate in 2024.

The former president has traveled the country for rallies and has made recent statements indicating he will likely run for a second term. It is also aggressively fundraising, but has so far refrained from making a public announcement on its plans for 2024.

Collins voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial in February following the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. She said at the time that the riot was the culmination of a constant stream of provocations from President Trump.

My vote in this trial stems from my own duty to defend the Constitution of the United States, she said. President Trump’s abuse of power and his betrayal of his oath meets the constitutional standard for serious crimes and misdemeanors.

She has also positioned herself as one of the few Republicans to have broken with her party at times during the Trump administration.

She voted 65 percent of the time in line with Trump’s position during her tenure in the Oval Office, according to a Congressional tracker FiveThirtyEight. She touted her designation as the most bipartisan senator at the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

