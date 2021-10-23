Boris Johnson resists calls for face masks and vaccine passports as COVID cases expected to skyrocket





High levels of infection among school-aged children are believed to be responsible for the spike in rates and have prompted calls for the reintroduction of some emergency measures. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week cases could reach 100,000 per day, as a new publicity blitz has been launched to encourage uptake of booster vaccines and flu shots. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has encouraged people to receive their booster shots, avoiding the mandatory wearing of an indoor mask. Source: PAA World Health Organization emergency director Mike Ryan said increased socialization indoors as winter approaches is leading to increased infections in many countries in Europe. Concerns have also been expressed about declining immunity levels, given that Britain began its vaccination campaign in December last year, ahead of many other countries. But Mr Johnson has resisted calls from the British Medical Association to roll out mandatory face masks and vaccine passports, insisting that vaccination is the solution. “We always expected to see the numbers go up pretty much now. It’s happening. You have to factor in the waning effectiveness of the first two jabs,” he said. “People should come forward with the same spirit of determination to get their boosters that we saw earlier this year. It is a very good thing to do. It gives you tremendous protection.” Delta sub-variant studied British health officials said on Friday they were officially studying a sub-variant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, after it was seen in an increasing number of cases. The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), a public health protection body, said that AY.4.2, which was observed last week in 6% of cases, had been “designated as a variant making under investigation “but not yet a” variant of concern “. “. “The designation was made on the basis that this subline has become increasingly common in the UK in recent months, and there is early evidence that it may have an increased growth rate in the UK. United versus Delta, ”the agency said. Read more “More evidence is needed to find out whether this is due to changes in the behavior of the virus or to epidemiological conditions,” he added. The UKHA said the Delta variant was “extremely dominant” in Britain, accounting for 99.8% of all cases. But as of October 20, there had been 15,120 cases of the AY.4.2 subvariant, which was first detected in July, as restrictions on coronaviruses were lifted across the country. “Although evidence is still emerging, so far it does not appear that this variant causes more serious disease or makes currently deployed vaccines less effective,” the UKHA said.

