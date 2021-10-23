Celtics haven’t spoken to Kanter about Tibet comments





BOSTON (AP) Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said on Friday night he had not spoken to center Enes Kanter about the player’s criticism of the Chinese government which led to the games being canceled of the team on television. We know it’s there, Udoka said ahead of the team’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors. He is very passionate about a lot of things and he has the freedom to say whatever he wants. It’s above my department. In a series of social media posts, Kanter proclaimed his support for Tibet’s independence and called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. Kanter also wore shoes with the phrase Free Tibet on them during the New York Knicks game on Wednesday. More than 150 Tibetans have burned themselves alive !! hoping that such an act would raise awareness in Tibet, he wrote on Twitter r. “I stand alongside my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom.” Chinese broadcaster Tencent did not show the Celtics ‘opening game against the Knicks on the streaming services that typically air the games, an apparent response to Kanters’ statements. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday that Kanter was trying to draw attention to issues related to Tibet. His false remarks are not worth refuting, Wang said. Neither the NBA nor the Celtics commented. Originally from Turkey, Kanter openly criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the Turkish government. Kanter said his passport was revoked by his native country in 2017. This isn’t the first time the league has been forced to navigate its relationship with the Chinese government and the massive media market it controls. In October 2019, then Houston General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong, which also resulted in the games being taken out of the air. The NBA estimated that strained relations with the Chinese and lost broadcast rights cost the league around $ 400 million in revenue in the 2019-20 season alone. The story continues ___ AP Basketball writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this story. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

