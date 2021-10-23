Who influenced the media this week? Donald Trump, cable news anchors and more. – Poynter





Here are my Poynter Power Rankings: an overview of those people, places and things that have a big impact on the media. They were the movers, shakers and influencers of the week.

Come on, we have Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Donald Trump? Claiming he would oppose the tyranny of Big Tech, the former president is launching his own social media network. Trump gives a new twist to an old saying: if you can’t join them, try to beat them. Already launched on Facebook and Twitter, Trump is launching something called Truth Social. It will open to guests next month and then schedule a nationwide rollout in early 2022. But there are already problems. Washington Post tech writer Drew Harwell wrote: Pranksters have already disfigured Trump’s new social network. And even when (if) the issues are resolved, there seems to be a lot of skepticism about the success of the Trump social network. Check out these articles: Washington Post Columnist Paul Waldman with pathetic Why Trumps social media platform Likely Doomed and CNN’s Chris Cillizza with 3 Reasons Donald Trump’s New Social Media Firm is Doomed to failure.

Tip: If the New York Times media columnist calls you, think twice before you pick up. I mentioned him in the power chart just a few weeks ago when he wrote about the mess at Ozy Media. This week he wrote about Axel Springer, the German media company that bought Politico. In that column, he focused on a high profile editor in one of Axel Springers’ other posts and allegations that the editor used his post to pursue sex with working women. for him. A day later, this editor, Julian Reichelt, was fired by Axel Springer. It was another big week for Smith. Columbia Journalism Reviews Jon Allsop has written, Since starting The Times last year, his scoopy weekly columns have frequently set the media industry’s agenda.

This week has been devoted to extensive coverage of climate change. On Thursday, Washington Posts Louisa Loveluck and Mustafa Salim (with photos of Emilienne Malfatto) came out with: From Cradle to Grave. Where civilization has emerged between the Tigris and Euphrates, climate change is poisoning the land and emptying villages. Earlier this week, BBC’s Justin Rowlatt and Tom Gerken saw leaked documents that show how countries are trying to change a crucial science report on how to tackle climate change. And of the document leaks, Uneartheds Lawrence Carter and Crispin Dowler wrote: Leaked documents reveal fossil fuel and meat producing countries are pushing against climate action. There is this from the New York Times Christopher Flavelle, Julian E. Barnes, Eileen Sullivan and Jennifer Steinhauer: Climate change poses a growing threat to national security; And, finally, don’t forget to check out Reuters’ visually stunning photos Lisi Niesner and a well-done article by Ellen Francis in the Washington Post: A hike through ice caves under melting Austrian glaciers shows rots due to climate change.

The two cable news anchors have both been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. We’ve known Cavuto, of Fox News and Fox Business Network, for some time, but CNN King just opened publicly for the first time this week. He was diagnosed 13 years ago, but says symptoms started in the 1990s. He spoke about it during a segment urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help protect those who are. immunocompromised like him. Then, the next day, Cavuto revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. And he, too, took this moment to advocate for vaccines, saying in a statement, I hope everyone gets this message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and for everyone around you.

ESPN’s afternoon talk show celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. Arguably, the show starring former Washington Post columnists Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon is the best studio sports show in television history. His style of just two extremely knowledgeable and entertaining journalists discussing the topics of the day is the sporty version of Siskel and Ebert and he laid the groundwork for many televised debates that followed. But while it is often imitated, it has not been duplicated. Yes, it has staples we’ve never seen before a clock showing how long a topic will be discussed, an onscreen list of other upcoming topics and even a correction segment at the end of the program but really this who makes this show work is the on-air chemistry between longtime friends Kornheiser and Wilbon. The ESPN Daily podcast this month is airing a four-part series about the show’s history.

Pioneering military and political force Colin Powell died this week from complications from COVID-19. He was vaccinated, but immunocompromised due to multiple myeloma. Aside from a few of the usual suspects in the conversational media who used Powell’s death to push their lame conspiracies over vaccine effectiveness, the coverage of his death suited this distinguished man. Some of the more notable plays from the past two days include a New York Times guest essay by retired Navy Commander Theodore R. Johnson: The Paradox of Colin Powell; The Washington Posts Bob Woodward with Don’t Feel Sorry For Me, Powell said as the end approached; and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in an opinion piece for the Washington Post: Colin Powell’s greatest legacy is in the people he inspired.

The former president and rock icon gave his first interview with Anthony Mason for CBS Sunday Morning. A preview of the interview will air today on CBS Mornings and the full interview will air this Sunday (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST). The two talk about the podcast they did together and their new book of the same name, Renegades: Born in the USA. Springsteen tells Mason: What I do every night, when I do my job well, is that I create a space of common values ​​and shared narrative. For three hours, we create this place. It exists somewhere. Obama added: And that power of storytelling is, you know, at its best, what good politics does well, right? He says, here is who we are. Here is a common story that we share.

Why is Swisher in the power leaderboard this week? Because she should be on the power leaderboard EVERY week. His Sway podcast for the New York Times is as good as it gets. Always very engaging and timely. This week, she spoke to veteran tech reporter Walt Mossberg as news and controversy swirled around Facebook. Then came his conversation with Nobel Peace Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa. This also includes a conversation on social media and Facebook. And if that wasn’t enough, Swisher also does a weekly podcast that tracks every new episode of season three of HBO’s addictive black comedy Succession. Talking about that

If you haven’t seen this HBO show about wealth, power, greed, media, family, and dysfunction all well, you are truly missing out. Is it based on the Murdoch family? Some think so. But this fictional Roy family is both enviable and loathsome. The dark comedy is hilarious and yet compelling like a jaw-dropping drama. The writing is spectacular, the acting is top notch, and the show is nearly perfect. Season three kicked off last Sunday and it hasn’t disappointed thirsty viewers who have waited more than two years since the end of season two. And speaking of HBO

HBO Sports has announced that it will air a documentary produced by Michael Strahan and Adam McKay on the high school football scandal involving an alleged Columbus, Ohio school called Bishop Sycamore. This school played the IMG Academy prep powerhouse on ESPN earlier this year and lost 58-0. It was such an embarrassment that journalists everywhere began to investigate the legitimacy of the school and football program. How did this essentially invented program end up on national television? It’s a compelling story and HBO will air the documentary in 2022.

