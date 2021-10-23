Shares in Donald Trump-linked social media firm rise again





Donald Trump is launching his own social media network TRUTH.

New York, United States:

A new investment vehicle tied to Donald Trump’s fledgling media business flew again on Friday in a frenzy that reflects the resistance of the former president, as well as a stock market increasingly prone to trending trends. casino.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is set to merge with startup Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), surged on Friday, causing trading to temporarily halt for the second day in a row.

The shares closed at $ 94.20, which more than doubled its value from Thursday and more than nine times the price on Wednesday afternoon before the company announced.

“It’s a stack indeed. Everyone’s just hoping that the next person who comes along is willing to pay more,” said Patrick O’Hare, analyst at Briefing.com.

While Trump remains a beloved figure in a significant minority of the American population, experts said he could face challenges building the kind of “media powerhouse” described by in a presentation by TMTG, which includes plans for social media and streaming services.

Digital World, which trades under the ticker “DWAC” on the Nasdaq, is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), sometimes referred to as a “blank check” company because it is formed for the sole purpose of merging with a other entity.

The companies raised $ 293 million in an initial public offering in September.

The use of SPACs has skyrocketed over the past two years amid low interest rates as investors seek higher yields and offer a shortcut to selling stocks publicly. Office-sharing company WeWork used the strategy to go public on Thursday.

A joint press release from TMTG and Digital World said the companies plan to launch “TRUTH Social,” a nationwide social media platform early next year.

The new medium will serve “as a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight against ‘big tech’ companies in Silicon Valley, which have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in America.”

– New GameStop? –

Trump set the national media agenda with aggressive use of social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, a technique that propelled him to the presidency, where he frequently announced policies with tweets.

But the former president was kicked out of both platforms after pushing supporters into a violent takeover of the United States Capitol on January 6 of this year while falsely claiming the election results were fraudulent.

As a result of these events, Trump’s hotel business lost key deals with the Professional Golf Association, among other groups.

Following the deal with Trump, Saba Capital sold most of its shares in Digital World in a reprimand from the former president, The New York Times reported.

While Trump has already been underestimated, some commentators have noted that TMTG will face obstacles.

In the aftermath of January 6, the conservative social media site Speak was cut off from platforms operated by Amazon, Apple and Google over concerns over how it controlled content that incited violence.

Rich Greenfield, partner at research firm LightShed Ventures, said TMTG could also be “boxed” because it does not initially focus on building its own internet infrastructure.

“If it’s like Talking, they’re going to run into the same problem,” Greenfield told CNBC.

Other experts have noted that successful social media businesses need a growing mass of users who post frequently, a challenge to be recreated given existing platforms.

The rise in the DWAC share price is reminiscent of the outsized gains made earlier this year by GameStop and other so-called “memes” stocks that soared detached from the company’s fundamentals, O’Hare said.

“This is the game,” he added. “There is no fundamental reason why you see the movements that you see.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/truth-social-shares-in-donald-trump-linked-social-media-venture-surge-again-2584920 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

