Xi welcomes progress in Yellow River basin

President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin in Jinan, Shandong province in East China, Oct. 22, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]



The president defines the main tasks to protect the environment of the region

President Xi Jinping called for concrete and sustained efforts to achieve significant progress in ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) to enable China’s “mother river” benefits the nation forever.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark on Friday in Jinan, Shandong province, as he chaired a symposium on promoting ecological conservation. and the high quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

The symposium was also attended by Vice Premier Han Zheng and senior officials from provinces and autonomous regions of the Yellow River Basin, as well as relevant ministries under the State Council.

During the meeting, Xi praised the progress made in recent years in addressing the challenges of the Yellow River Basin in ecological conservation and high-quality development, and stressed that some important issues remain in the related work. .

He called for focusing on the problems, faithfully implementing the national strategy for promoting ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin, and firmly pursuing the path of green development.

Xi stressed the importance of balancing the relationship between ecological conservation and economic development, and called for efforts to coordinate development and security.

He insisted that greater emphasis be placed on water security risks and called for efforts to globally increase disaster prevention and control capacity to protect people’s lives and to protect them. ‘ensure their safety.

Efforts should be made to firmly pursue the path of green and low-carbon development in the basin, Xi said. He called for measures to reduce energy consumption, strictly restrict energy-intensive projects and strive to readjust the structure of energy production.

Xi stressed the need to ensure the stability of coal and electricity supplies to ensure socio-economic activity.

Noting that the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan is essential for the ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, Xi called for concrete efforts to step up infrastructure construction to defend against natural disasters. , especially flooding ecological protection with emphasis on prevention and control of water loss and soil erosion, as well as desertification in some areas.

Strong measures must be taken to ensure high-quality development in the basin by promoting innovation and creativity and improving synergies between industrial chains and innovation chains, Xi said.

He called for a “revolution” in the energy sector to ensure a stable energy supply while stressing the need for the basin to increase connectivity with coastal areas, to advance the construction of new infrastructure, which includes 5G networks, industrial internet, intercity transport and rail systems and artificial intelligence, and effectively increase investment.

Prior to the symposium, Xi on Wednesday inspected a wharf in the Yellow River estuary in Dongying City, Shandong.

He inspected the rivers of the river, the ecological environment of the wetlands of the river delta and learned about the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.

Promoting the ecological protection of the Yellow River to ensure its stability and security is an issue of critical importance in state governance, Xi said during the inspection.

During his two-day stay in Dongying, Xi also visited the Yellow River Delta Agricultural High-Tech Industrial Demonstration Zone, a residential community of relocated residents, and a drilling rig in the Shengli oil field, a major producer of crude oil and natural gas. in the countryside.

Starting from Qinghai Province, the Yellow River flows through nine provinces and autonomous regions before emptying into the Bohai Sea in Shandong. It plays an important role in improving the ecological environment, combating desertification and providing water.

The 5,460 kilometer long waterway supplies about 12% of the Chinese population, irrigates about 15% of the country’s arable land, supports 14% of the national GDP and supplies water to more than 60 cities.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has visited all provinces and autonomous regions in the basin and raised concerns about China’s “mother river”. In less than a year, from August 2019 to June 2020, he inspected the Yellow River basin four times.

Earlier this month, China released an overview of the protection and development of the Yellow River basin to 2030, serving as a guide for policy development and planning of engineering projects in the basin for take on the challenge. The country is also speeding up legislation to advance ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.