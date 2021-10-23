Trump attacks Meghan McCain and her family





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpHarris Goes Against McAuliffe In Virginia Over Money Thinking About What Sinema Wants Hillicon Valley Featured By Xerox Facebook Supervisory Board Unhappy MORE Attacked Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMcCain: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner had ‘no business’ attending their father Meghan McCain’s funeral: ‘SNL’ parodies made me feel like ‘the laughing stock of the country’ Meghan McCain blames toxic ‘hostility’ ‘for the release of’ The View ‘MORE and her family in a statement Friday, mocking her for saying she left ABCs The View due to a toxic work environment and lashing out at her father , the late senator John McCainJohn Sidney McCainMcCain: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner had “no business” at the funeral of their father Meghan McCain: the “SNL” parodies made me feel like “the laughing stock of the country” ‘Our army should not be held hostage by the ‘water policy’ MORE (R-Arizona), who died in 2018.

Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a thug, is now complaining that she was the one who was bullied by the Slob maniacs and the radical left of The View Trump said.

Either way, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her and made her ‘physically ill’. She would have to fight the losers of The View like she fights against some really good, well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good, the former president added.

McCain recently announced her departure from The View, where she was the only conservative voice for years.

In a new audiobook titled “Bad Republican,” McCain said there was “toxic, direct and deliberate hostility” towards her from her co-hosts.

Trump also attacked Meghan McCain’s father.

At the request of several of his representatives, I allowed his father to have the longest funeral in the world, designed and orchestrated by him, although I was never, to say the least, a fan. In his very special way, he was a RINO RINO, Trump said, using an acronym for “Republican in name only.”

In the statement, Trump continued to push the false narrative that he won the state of Arizona in the 2020 presidential election despite the lack of evidence for that claim.

Trump has continually attacked the McCain family since John McCain’s death in 2018, with Meghan McCain responding to Trump’s comments.

Meghan McCain recently said Trump’s daughter, Ivanka TrumpIvanka TrumpMcCain: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner had ‘no fucking business’ attending their father Grisham’s funeral: Time in the Trump administration’ will follow me forever Grisham: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump saw themselves as a ‘shadow president and first lady’ MORE, and Jared KushnerJared Corey KushnerMcCain: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner did not give a damn about attending the funeral of Their Father Hillicon Valley Featured By LookingGlass Right To Go To His Father’s Funeral After Trump’s Behavior.

“They should never have come,” said Meghan McCain. “They had nothing to do with being there.”

