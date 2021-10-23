Social network Trump has 30 days to stop breaking software license





Former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform, TRUTH Social, was given 30 days to comply with the software’s license terms before its access was terminated. If it does not comply, the platform may face legal action or have to rebuild from scratch.

Trump Media and Technology Group, a new company founded by the former president, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be launching TRUTH Social, a new platform aimed at “opposing the tyranny of Big Tech.” The site is built with Mastodon open source software.

The Software Freedom Conservancy, a nonprofit that provides legal support and services for open source software, said on Friday that if anyone can use Mastodon’s code for free to build online platforms, they must comply with its license which requires offering the user’s own source code. , which TRUTH Social did not do.

TRUTH Social calls its platform and software code “proprietary”. Unless it changes its approach and opens its code to users within 30 days, the platform can no longer use the Mastodon software it was built on.

The license deliberately treats everyone equally (even people we don’t like or approve of), but they must operate under the same copyleft licensing rules that apply to everything. around the world Bradley Kuhn, Policy Officer and Hacker-in-Residence at Software Freedom Conservancy, wrote in a blog post. Today we have seen the Trump Media and Technology Group ignore these important rules designed for the good of society.

Although TRUTH Social has yet to launch, it does require users to join a waiting list, users on Thursday managed to access a trial version of the platform to create prank and prank accounts. fake ads, including grotesque posts from a fake Donald Trump account.

If TRUTH Social does not open its source code for users to access within the next 30 days and continue to use the Mastodon software, the conservation company would have grounds to sue Trump Media and Technology Group for violating the terms of the software license.

We will be monitoring this issue very closely and will require that Trumps Group provide the corresponding source to everyone who uses the site, Kuhn wrote.

Trump is banned from almost all major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Reddit due to his role in the January 6 Capitol riots. As a result, he is eager to return to social media after struggling to get his message across to the public over the past few months.

“We live in a world where the Taliban have a big Twitter presence, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said earlier this week. “I am delighted to be posting my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with the mission of giving everyone a voice.”

