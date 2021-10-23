What should Imran Khan do? – Newspaper





PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan says he wants a welfare state like that of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the 7th century. Many Pakistanis want to believe it and in a Riyasat-i-Madina. At a preparatory meeting before the Prophet’s birthday, Khan announced the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority (RAA) and appointed himself its chief patron. This organization, he said, would bring the goal closer.

How RAA will accomplish its mission is unclear. What actions can ensure that the Prophet’s message of equality lives in the heart of every Muslim? End Islamophobia in the West? Everyone understands why the gas and electricity authorities, or the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), exist. But what can an authority named after the Prophet do?

Khan’s response: Once he appoints a religious scholar to lead (research has already started), the RAA will monitor school curricula, check social media content, find blasphemers, and organize research at universities to disseminate the real message of Islam. President Alvi has now signed the required ordinance.

What a wet firecracker! No textbook in Pakistan, even science textbooks, is immune from rigorous religious censorship. For the news media, several monitoring bodies already exist. As for the search for the life of the Prophets: let us have more. But have we not heard of Musawaat-i-Muhammadi during the time of our studies and the sense of justice of the prophets? The aim of the RAA is clearly political and not religious.

Mixing up religion and politics will not turn Pakistan into a welfare state. Here is what can.

Khans RAA’s speech suggested exactly that. At first he spoke passionately as do all religious preachers (his praise of Winston Churchill and the British courts was hard to understand), but he soon turned to politics. After pillorying his predecessor and denouncing electoral fraud, he pleaded for electronic voting machines. In between, there was a reference to Caliph Hazrat Umar as having (twice) sacked his valiant general, Khalid bin Waleed, although the general never lost a war.

Khan-Bajwa’s ongoing tiff on ISI CEO successor here suggests an implicit message: I’m the boss and the generals had better obey me. Even though Khan is here, using a religious occasion for political gain is wrong. Two worlds which should legitimately be separated are here amalgamated. Countless power-hungry politicians throughout history have exploited religion, promising people the moon but offering them exactly nothing.

Riyasat-i-Madina’s promises brought nothing but promises followed by even more promises. To paraphrase Marx: When you can’t feed the masses, try opium. UNDP’s 2021 report details how Pakistan did the opposite. Wealth disparities have multiplied massively. Elite groups, the report says, have seized the state and become rich. A staggering $ 17.4 billion was paid out in grants to the military, the corporate sector, feudal landlords and politicians. Among others, the Fauji Foundation and the Army Welfare Trust are now tax exempt.

The report concludes: The poorest and the richest Pakistanis indeed live in completely different countries, with levels of literacy, health outcomes and standards of living at odds. He notes with irony that those who distribute privileges receive the same. It could be a veiled reference to the wealthy men who surround Prime Minister Khan today. When UNDP presented his report to him in April, he and his cabinet promised to review it. End of the matter!

Khan wants a welfare state, doesn’t he? Well, here’s how to do it:

Experts estimate the market value of Pakistani real estate at around $ 300-400 billion. Still, the declared value is around $ 16 to $ 20 billion, or 20 times less! Let the reader search Wikipedia for the declared value of properties owned by Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Pervez Musharraf or Asif Ali Zardari and compare them to their true market value. They are all honest men.

The first step: to set up an authority (not RAA) to correctly estimate the current market value of urban and rural properties owned by each citizen. Add to that his income as well as other valuables held both inside and outside the country. Once the right picture emerges, tax the rich but the middle class hard sparingly. Does this happen in other countries? In some, yes, in others, no. Can this happen in Pakistan? Probably, but the system could go downhill. If it can’t be done, say so. But if you don’t even consider trying, stop promising.

Khan has repeatedly vowed to break the backs of the Pakistani thieving elite. But his universe of villains stops at political opponents or barely beyond. Excluded are generals, pillars of the PTI, feudal lords, real estate developers, bankers and the super-rich on condition that they promise him loyalty. Perhaps he realizes that the only way to stay on top is to work with the forces he was once committed to eliminating.

Do you want to stop Islamophobia? Here, sir, how to do it:

Do not squeeze non-Muslims in Pakistan any further. Most have fled the country while others are in line. Instead of the endless research of the RAA, simply apply the Quranic injunction: ikraha fi-din (there is no compulsion in religion). Today, even a 13-year-old (or younger) Hindu or Christian girl can be kidnapped and legally converted to Islam. A parliamentary committee rejected the anti-forced conversion bill. The Islamophobia of Europe will be better managed by passing this bill instead of threatening to expel the French ambassador and then back out.

Prime Minister Khan has highlighted the moral degeneration of young people in all of his other speeches. But do Pakistanis divorce more often, marry less, or dress more generously? Far from it, argues Lums professor and sociologist Umair Javed. Compared to previous decades, statistical data suggests more lifestyle conservatism today and more overt religiosity. Whether this has made Pakistanis more honest in their personal dealings or nicer and more law-abiding is for the reader to judge.

Instead of crying that the sky is crumbling and demanding a more moral police force, a Pakistani leader should focus on the country’s economic distress, poor quality of education, massive youth unemployment, chronic disability to create technology and, now, political isolation after the victory of the Taliban (which the world sees as aid from Pakistan). Creating the scarecrow of moral decay and giving false solutions to a non-existent problem will never make Pakistan a welfare state.

The writer is an Islamabad-based physicist and writer.

Posted in Dawn, le 23 October 2021

