President Jokowi calls on LADI to be reformed with full sanctions from WADA: Okezone Sports





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested that the Anti-Doping Indonesia (LADI) must be completely reformed. This resulted in Indonesia being sanctioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). President Jokowi previously summoned Menpora Zainudin Amali and LADI to the State Palace on Friday 10/22/2021. The meeting discussed the sanctions imposed by WADA. Also Read: President Jokowi Calls on Menpora and LADI to Resolve WADA Sanctions Immediately During the meeting, the president called for an internal assessment and a full investigation. Complete the reform of the LADI, said Deputy of Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin on Friday (10/22/2021). In addition, Bey said that President Jokowi also asked the Menpora to improve communication with WADA. The objective is to find a way so that the sanctions received by Indonesia can be resolved immediately. Read also: Responding to World Anti-Doping Agency warning, KOI immediately coordinates with government Menpora immediately improved communication with WADA, he said. According to Bey, the meeting was chaired directly by President Jokowi and attended by the Vice President, Minister of Youth and Sports, Minister of State Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Minister of Finance, Deputy Minister of BUMN and the president of LADI. As we know, LADI was also sanctioned by WADA for non-compliance with anti-doping procedures, namely the doping control plan (TDP). Due to this sanction, Indonesia is not allowed to fly the red and white flag at single events and multiple international events. This happened when the Indonesian men’s badminton team won the Thomas Cup. The red and white flag did not fly in the event and was replaced by the PBSI flag.

