Ranked 4th in the world, Jokowi: the sharia economy is growing rapidly





Jokowi calls on Indonesia to be the center of gravity of the global sharia economy REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the Sharia economy in Indonesia is currently growing quite rapidly. In fact, based on data from the State of the World Islamic Economy report, Indonesia’s Islamic economy in 2020 was ranked 4th in the world. it is delivered Jokowi during the commemoration of National Santri Day in 2021 and the launch of the new community logo sharia economy at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (10/22). “In 2018, Indonesia’s sharia economy was ranked in the top 10 in the world, that is in 2018. Then in 2019, it moved up to 15th place. And as the vice president said , in 2020, Indonesia’s Sharia economy is already ranked 4th in the world.. Go up, up, keep going up, “Jokowi said. The president also stressed that Indonesia, as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, must become a major player in the sharia economy and the halal industry in the world. Indonesia, he said, must become the center of gravity of the global sharia economy. Despite fairly rapid development, Jokowi called on the government and other stakeholders not to be complacent. According to him, there must be a synergistic effort among the stakeholders so that the Islamic economy in Indonesia can grow even faster. “And this is an important role that the Islamic economic community must play,” he added. Jokowi hopes that the sharia economy community will become a bridge for all sharia economic actors to build a sharia economic ecosystem in Indonesia, build an inclusive economy that is empowering and is able to withstand various types. of seizures. As a community organization, the Islamic economic community should also become a locomotive for the development of a sharia economy that directly affects the popular economy, gives birth to more entrepreneurs among students and stimulates an inclusive economy. Therefore, the president also encouraged the emergence of more entrepreneurs among students and graduates of Islamic boarding schools.“Santri’s focus should no longer be job search, but has created employment opportunities for many people, spreading the widest possible benefits to the people,” he said.

