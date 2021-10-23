Trump media company shares soar into another frenzy





The company that plans to bring President Donald Trump’s new media plan to the stock market soared again on Friday amid another trading frenzy

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer

22 October 2021, 16:08

Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before being temporarily halted. He then gave up some of those gains and was sitting on a 93.3% gain to $ 88.78, at noon. Eastern Time. In the morning, it shot up to $ 175.

The day before, the stock more than quadrupled to $ 45.50 from $ 9.96 after announcing its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group. The new venture, with Trump as president, aims to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even Disney’s streaming video service.

Experts are divided over the company’s outlook, and the deal announcing its merger with Digital World Acquisition was unusual in how little detail it offered to investors. But the surge in its price indicates that some investors are banking on its popularity.

Some investors seem to believe in Trump’s ideology, while others see a chance for the company to quickly gain a large following. However, a large number of investors seemed to just take the opportunity to make a quick buck.

Several threads on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, where millions of traders share their successes and failures, made users brag about the money they made entering and exiting Digital World Acquisition Corp. Others asked if they should listen to the fear they felt. to miss.

Trading in the stock was so furious and its price swings so abrupt that it was temporarily halted at least 12 times in the morning.

Digital World Acquisition is a specialty acquisition company, commonly referred to as a PSPC or blank check company. He has just under $ 300 million in cash that he raised in his initial public offering, before looking for a business to acquire.

SPACs can offer private companies a faster and easier way to get their shares on the stock exchange, by merging with them. They were very popular at the start of the year, but activity had receded as regulatory scrutiny and interest in them waned, at least until Wednesday’s Trump-related announcement.

It can be difficult for skeptical investors to bet that the price of a PSPC will drop, an operation called shorting, said Michael Ohlrogge, an assistant professor of law at New York University who has researched PSPCs. With few short sellers, this can remove a force that lowers a stock’s price, allowing it to jump even higher than it would otherwise.

Overall I think this is a big deal because it leads to inflating their prices, Ohlrogge said.

All of the action in Digital World Acquisition shares is taking place before investors even have a chance to see a proxy statement, which will give details of the merger and possibly how Trump Media & Technology Group will operate.

The last time Trump ran a publicly traded company it wasn’t good for investors. His casino company, Trump Entertainment Resorts, has lost hundreds of millions of dollars over more than a dozen years and has filed for bankruptcy on several occasions, inflicting heavy losses on shareholders. Trump is doing better. He received $ 82 million in fees, salaries and bonuses during the same period, according to Fortune magazine.

AP writer Bernard Condon contributed.

