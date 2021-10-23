How Donald Trump’s Social Truth Relates to China





Former President Donald Trump’s new social media project is backed by a company that appears to have opaque Chinese connections, new findings have shown.

Trump, who is still banned from Twitter and Facebook, announced Truth Social on Wednesday, vowing to “stand up to the tyranny of the Big Tech.” It is the result of a merger between Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World Acquisition Group.

In a statement from Florida, TMTG said its value would increase to $ 875 million, with a cumulative value of up to $ 1.7 billion. Truth Social, which looks a lot like Twitter, is up for pre-order from the Apple App Store, with a beta expected next month and a full launch next year.

Documents filed online by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday revealed apparently indirect links to potential companies in China. MeidasTouch News discovered that Digital World chief executive Patrick Orlando was also on the list of CEOs of China Yunhong Holdings Ltd.

The company, founded in 2019, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, an offshore tax haven, and is headquartered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in the central province of Hubei.

Donald Trump's new social media platform, Truth Social, is backed by a company that appears to have opaque Chinese connections.

According to the Chinese-language financial and investment website MoneyDJ, Yunhong is a “blank check company” established with no specific business intentions other than to engage in mergers as well as securities transactions, asset acquisitions. and share purchases.

Miami-based Nasdaq-listed Digital World of Orlando is another such blank check company.

It’s still unclear whether Yunhong will play a role in day-to-day operations or in running Truth Social. The Chinese government is known to exert legal and ideological influence over locally operating companies.

Truth Social was reportedly hacked hours after its launch on Wednesday, but the new platform promises to provide the former Republican president and his supporters with a safe space for conservative views.

Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter and suspended from mainstream services including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, following controversial remarks about the Capitol riots in January as well as the results of the presidential election last November.

“We live in a world where the Taliban are very present on Twitter, but your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” he said announcing the new project.

TMTG also plans to launch a subscription video-on-demand service that will deliver what it has described as “non-awakened” programming. Both will offer alternatives to traditional social media websites that are facing increasing calls to crack down on cases of misinformation.

