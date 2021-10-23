Celebrate festivals with caution, says Prime Minister Modi in nationwide address

No matter how good the cover is, no matter how modern the armor is, even if the armor offers a complete guarantee of protection, the weapons are not abandoned during battle. There is no reason to be negligent. Celebrate festivals with the utmost caution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised on October 22 in his address to the nation on achieving the 100 crore vaccination mark.

Stating that people need to be constantly careful, Modi said immunization coverage comes with the challenge of increasing production.

This is followed by distribution in different states and rapid delivery of vaccines to remote areas. But, with scientific methods and new innovations, the country has found solutions to these challenges. The resources have been increased at an extraordinary speed, he said.

Mr. Modi added that the CoWIN platform, made in India, not only was convenient for ordinary people, but also made the work of medical personnel easier.

The Prime Minister praised the difficult but remarkable feat of administering 100 crore of vaccine doses and attributed this achievement to the dedication of 130 crore of compatriots.

He said it was the success of India and all of her compatriots.

One hundred crore vaccinations is not just a number, but a reflection of the strength of the country, it is the creation of a new chapter in history. It’s a picture of a new India setting tough goals and knowing how to achieve them, he said.

PM Modi congratulates Indians on reaching vaccine milestone

The Prime Minister noted that today many people are comparing India’s immunization program with other countries around the world and said that the speed at which India has crossed the 100 crore mark, c that is, 1 billion, was also appreciated.

However, he pointed out, in this analysis, the starting point for India has often been missed.

Developed countries had decades of expertise in vaccine research and development. India depended mainly on vaccines produced by these countries. Because of this, when the biggest pandemic of the century struck, various questions were raised about India’s ability to tackle the global pandemic. Questions like, where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India receive the vaccine? Will the Indian people get vaccinated or not? Will India be able to immunize enough people to prevent the spread of the pandemic? Those questions were answered by performing this feat of administering 100 crore vaccines, the PM said.

He pointed out that India not only administered 100 crore vaccine doses to its citizens, but also did so for free. He said that India’s acceptance in the world as a pharmaceutical hub would be further strengthened.

Mr Modi said questions have been raised that most people in India will not go to the vaccination center to be vaccinated. Vaccine hesitation has remained a major challenge even today in many large developed countries around the world.

But the Indian people responded by taking 100 crore doses of the vaccine, the prime minister said, adding that a campaign was everyone’s effort and if everyone’s efforts were synergized the results were incredible. He said the government has made public participation the first line of defense in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

He said that experts and many agencies at home and abroad were very positive about the economy of India.

Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian companies, but new employment opportunities are also being created for young people. With a record investment in start-ups, unicorns were being made. New energies were also visible in the housing sector.

He said that many reforms and initiatives taken in recent months will play an important role in accelerating the growth of the Indian economy.

During the pandemic, the agricultural sector kept our economy strong. Today, government purchases of food grains are at an all time high. The money goes directly to farmers’ bank accounts, the prime minister said.

Mr. Modi also pointed out that people should encourage Made in India products, which were made by the hard work of an Indian. He said that would only be possible with the efforts of all.

Just as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a mass movement, in the same way, buying Indian made items, buying Indian made items, speaking out for the local must be put into practice, the prime minister noted.