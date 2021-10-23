How the West made the most dangerous version of Putin

The world has been reminded of Russia’s confidence in recent weeks. As gas prices skyrocket across Europe due to reduced supply of Russian gas and Putin sever his country’s loose diplomatic ties with NATO, it is worth considering just how much policymakers Westerners have misinterpreted Putin and ignored his willingness to use the weapons at his disposal.

It is no secret that many European countries, including Germany, depend on Russian natural gas supplies. Recent shortages have hammered home the not only economic, but geopolitical risks of this dependence.

As Russia meets its existing obligations to supply European countries, analysts believe it could increase exports to allow for storage ahead of what could be a cold winter, lowering costs and calming nerves.

The question from the Russian point of view is, why should we? Moscow is still awaiting German regulatory approval for Nord Stream 2 , a controversial gas pipeline that would connect Russia to Germany and supply large amounts of gas to Western Europe. “If the German regulator gives approval for supplies tomorrow, supplies of 17.5 billion cubic meters will begin the day after tomorrow,” Putin said in a televised forum Thursday, attributing the recent gas crisis and the high prices to EU energy policy, Reuters reported. .

The pipeline is controversial as many see it as a project of geopolitical influence for Moscow, a fear that was not tempered when Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this month that “the speedy completion of the certification “for Nord Stream 2 would help” to cool off the current situation. “

Along with the financial and geopolitical benefits that could come from Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, it also helps play a role in a domestic political narrative that has evolved over time in Russia: the West. continues to be wrong.

“The heart of this narrative is that Europe and the West must rethink their broken policies, whether it is about energy, foreign intervention or nation-building,” said Oleg Ignatov, senior analyst at Crisis Group in Russia.

“Ten years ago, this argument was more defensive, because the Kremlin wanted to protect itself from criticism from Western governments or NGOs. But now Russia can argue that Western policies have failed so much in Libya, Syria and now in Afghanistan that Russia’s approach is correcting all along, ”he adds.

Western failure and Russian success are, of course, relative to the priorities of each side. Putin said the fall of the Soviet Union was the “greatest geopolitical tragedy” of the 20th century.

When you factor that into much of Putin’s behavior over the past decade – annexing Crimea, enlightening the West on military action in Syria by denying Russian activity, stoking tensions between the ‘NATO and Turkey – it becomes easy to build an image of a leader trying to restore the pride of his country and too happy to exploit the opportunities offered by his global counterparts.

“Since the end of the Cold War, many in Putin’s generation believed he was still at political war with the West,” said Mark Galeotti, honorary professor at University College London, currently based in Moscow.

“It became more acute after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and this is why you now see a Russia more comfortable with sending troops to international borders, spreading disinformation and chasing dissidents. As far as they are concerned, it’s a war footing, “Galeotti said, adding that” for the West, however, Russia is extremely boring, but not much of a threat. “

Some argue that Putin’s relatively limited threat spawned a lackluster Western policy in the face of Russian aggression. This, in turn, has meant that the Russian president can carry out hostile acts with very little consequence.

Logic goes something like this. russian agents poisoning a Russian ex-spy on British soil is of course sinister and threatening. However, this poses little real threat to the UK, but going beyond imposing sanctions on people close to Putin might be more complicated than it is worth.

This, potentially, plays into Putin’s hands, as it allows him to make these events proof that he is a strong untouchable man who sticks him to the West, a theme he warmed up to in a speech at the club. annual discussion Valdai in Sochi on Thursday evening. in which he criticized the United States for the “mess” it created in Afghanistan.

“The West’s long-term failure has treated every hostile act as an isolated incident, rather than seeing the general pattern of a Russia that has no desire or interest in obeying its rules,” Keir Giles said. , Principal Investigator at Chatham House. and author of the forthcoming book “How Russia Gets Its Way”.

This, according to Giles, is at the heart of everything that is going on right now.

“Russia is becoming more open and direct. When Russia exploits the European gas crisis to force its Nord Stream gas pipeline project, or cuts all remaining ties with NATO, it is done openly and there is no longer any pretext that Moscow is working on good relations with It is the same pattern that we see nationally in Russia – the increased repression is now manifest and accelerating, because the Kremlin no longer cares. “

Limited consequences for the West, of course, provide little comfort to those who oppose Putin inside and outside Russia.

“Putin is an opportunist. NATO’s disunity is the best gift he can receive,” said Riho Terras, former commander of the Estonian defense forces. “Germany’s dependence on Russian gas is a problem for those of us who share a border because it undermines unity. Brexit could be good for the UK, but it raises questions about a European army which would obviously be weaker than NATO. ”

Some believe Putin’s greatest asset has been the hysteria and exaggeration of the threat he poses to part of the West, combined with limited resistance from powerful nations, including the United States, to his sincere hostility.

“Whenever an opportunity presents itself he will seize it. It happened in Ukraine, it happened in Georgia. He only understands strong messages and if we continue to show disunity, he will respond in the same way. “He’s a street fighter. The West is trying to figure out how to skate in Russia, but Putin plays ice hockey,” says Terras.

Opposition figures in Russia believe the West can take steps that could weaken Putin’s position.

“Personal sanctions against those close to Putin, who are involved in corruption and human rights violations, will go a long way towards achieving this goal,” said Vladimir Ashurkov, an opposition politician and executive director of the Anti -corruption of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. .

However, the myth that has been fueled by Western confusion and inaction as to exactly who Putin is and what he wants has helped create a domestic colossus who can increasingly act with impunity in a way which only serves to fuel the myth. surrounding him in Russia.

Despite all the Russian hysteria over the past decade, it could be that the West’s reluctance to truly understand Putin has helped create the most dangerous version of man that has ever been possible.