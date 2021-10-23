Digital World Acquisition Share Rises Another 285% As Trump SPAC Rally Continues For Day Two





Donald Trump.

Associated press / Charlie Neibergall

Digital World Acquisition stock jumped 285% on Friday. PSPC shares closed up 357% on Thursday after reaching a deal to acquire the media startup from Trump. Its two-day increase stood at over 1,000% at Friday’s intraday highs. Trump’s company plans to disrupt Big Tech and become a hub for conservative voices.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition jumped 285% on Friday, as investors crowded into the special-purpose acquisition company set to go public with former US President Donald Trump’s media start-up.

DWAC stock has already climbed 357% on Thursday after SPAC announced the acquisition of Trump Media & Technology Group. The shares closed at $ 45.50, valuing the vehicle at around $ 1.5 billion, which is not far from the potential valuation of $ 1.7 billion for TMTG highlighted in the press release regarding the ‘OK.

PSPC’s two-day gain to Friday’s highs was over 1,000%.

Trump has touted his startup as a “rival of the liberal media consortium” and an effort to fight Big Tech, which he accuses of “silencing opposing voices.”

TMTG intends to launch a social media platform called Truth Social in the next few months, then roll out an on-demand video streaming service offering “non-awakened” news, entertainment and other programming.

The company’s vision is to disrupt some of the world’s most valuable and influential businesses, including Apple, Amazon, Walt Disney, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook. Part of its mission is to “galvanize a conservative media universe,” according to a “Company Snapshot” on its website that does not include any details about its operations or its leaders.

Trump was banned or suspended from nearly all major social media sites, including Alphabet’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, following the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. His new venture may be an effort to get back into the limelight and get a louder megaphone ahead of another White House run.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/dwac-stock-price-spac-donald-trump-tmtg-social-media-startup-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos