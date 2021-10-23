Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new lockdown is not on the cards as COVID-19 cases rise
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a new COVID-19 lockdown was not expected, as advisers warn acting early, with lighter measures to curb the growing number of cases, will reduce the need for restrictions more stringent later.
Key points:
- The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies advised the government to prepare new measures
- But Mr Johnson said another lockdown was not ‘on the cards’
- UK COVID prevalence at highest level since January
The UK government has said it is not yet necessary to introduce a Binvolving plan of mask warrants, work-at-home orders and vaccine passports, although such measures could be introduced if more people do not turn up. not showing up for COVID-19 vaccines and recalls.
Mr Johnson removed COVID-19 restrictions from England over the summer and said that while the number of cases increased, the trend was as expected.
Previously, he said the widespread vaccine rollout this year meant the link between cases and deaths had been disrupted, unlike in the early stages of the pandemic.
Asked about the possibility of another lockdown during the winter, the British Tory leader was cautious with his comments.
“I have to tell you, at the moment, that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that this is planned at all.”
While Mr Johnson has removed the legal requirement to wear masks, he said they should always be worn in confined spaces, especially when meeting with strangers.
Infections up 17.9%
Over the past seven days, COVID-19 infections in Britain have increased by 17.9%, with 52,009 reported on Thursday, and the “R” reproduction number estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.2.
Any number greater than one suggests exponential growth in cases.
In minutes of an October 14 meeting, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said that if the number of cases increases, “earlier intervention would reduce the need for more stringent measures, disruptive and more sustainable “.
“SAGE advises that policy work on the potential reintroduction of measures should be undertaken now so that it can be ready for rapid deployment if necessary,” the minutes said.
The expert group added that among the Plan B measures, the reintroduction of work-from-home guidance would have the greatest impact in reducing transmission, and warned that “presenteeism” could become a growing cause of contagion in the workplace.
High school infections fuel increase in cases
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found on Friday that the prevalence of COVID-19 had increased again.
One of the regions with the highest prevalence was the south-west of England, which has been hit by false-negative test results from a lab that was suspended last week.
The ONS said the prevalence of COVID-19 was at its highest level since January, when England had just entered its third national lockdown, although deaths were much lower.
This latest increase in cases has been fueled by high levels of infections in high schools, where 7.8% of children were infected in the past week, according to ONS statistics.
Although young people are less likely to become seriously ill, figures from the ONS show that the increase in the number of cases is now being passed on to the older age groups.
Johnson said the government would rely on vaccines rather than lockdowns to get through a harsh winter, and SAGE said things were unlikely to be as bad as last winter.
The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has said it is investigating a Delta subvariant called AY.4.2, as it may be more transmissible than Delta, although there is no evidence that it is it caused more serious illness or made vaccines ineffective.
“It is not surprising that new variants continue to emerge as the pandemic continues, especially as long as the case rate remains high,” said UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harries. .
“However, this should serve as objective proof that this pandemic is not over.”
Reuters
