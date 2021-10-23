India remains a steadfast partner in global efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic (PM Narendra Modi)

Image source: PTI / REPRESENTATION (FILE). India remains a steadfast partner in global COVID efforts: PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked a multitude of world leaders for their wishes for India to cross the 100 crore vaccine dose milestone and stressed that the country remains a steadfast partner in the global efforts to fight the vaccine. Covid pandemic.

Wishes continued to pour in for India from various heads of state and government a day after cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore mark.

“Kudos to my friend @narendramodi and his government for delivering 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A huge achievement,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Twitter.

India and Australia are working side by side in the Quad group to expand access to vaccines in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

Responding to Morrison, Modi tweeted: “Thank you, my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for your wishes for India to reach #VaccineCentury. And, congratulations to you on achieving a high vaccination target in Australia.”

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth also praised India and Modi for hitting the 1 billion vaccine mark, saying his country praised India’s leadership in the pandemic response efforts.

“Thank you for choosing Mauritius as one of the first beneficiaries of the Vaccine Maitri program,” he said.

In response, Modi tweeted: “Thank you PM @JugnauthKumar for your kind words. Our two countries are making rapid progress in our respective immunization program and are fighting COVID-19.”

Modi also expressed his confidence that the close partnership between the two countries will continue to develop.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has said that taking “281 days to vaccinate 1 billion people” is indeed spectacular.

“Congratulations to the Indian people and to Prime Minister @narendramodi for this exceptional achievement. It only gives hope that we can immunize the world,” he said.

“Thank you Mr. @abdulla_shahid for your warm words of encouragement. You can always count on India’s support for your #Hope Presidency in the fight against this pandemic. India stands by the side of the UN to achieve equity in vaccines and ensure accessibility of vaccines, ”said Modi.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris, congratulated India on the major achievement of delivering 100 crore vaccine doses and said it was a “point of important landmark “.

“Thank you @pmharriskn for your kind words. We remain committed to our fight against COVID-19,” Modi said.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit praised Modi for leading India in a mass vaccination campaign and for successfully administering more than a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Together we must work closely together in our fight against the global pandemic,” he said on Twitter.

Responding to Skerrit, Modi said: “Thank you @SkerritR for your kind words. Agree with you that we must work together in our collective fight against the pandemic.”

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh congratulated Modi and the Indian people for reaching the vaccination milestone, saying Mongolia is proud of its strategic partner India.

“Thanks to President @UKhurelsukh for the thoughtful wishes on #VaccineCentury. We are committed to intensifying the ‘strategic partnership’ with Mongolia,” Modi said.

The co-founder of Microsoft Corp. Bill Gates also praised India for the feat, saying it was a testament to the country’s innovation, its ability to manufacture at scale and the efforts of millions of healthcare workers supported by CoWIN.

In response, Modi tweeted: “Thank you @BillGates for appreciating the efforts of Indian scientists, health workers and innovators to reach the billion vaccine mark.”

India remains a steadfast partner in the global efforts to fight this pandemic, the Prime Minister said.

Modi also thanked President Azali Assoumani of Comoros for wishing India and said the country remains committed to working with Comoros as part of the collaborative vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated Modi and said this remarkable achievement will provide massive impetus to ensure safety in the neighborhood and beyond.

“Also, thank you for supporting Nepal’s vaccination campaign and recovery,” he said on Twitter.

In response, Modi tweeted: “Thank you PM @SherBDeuba ji for your good wishes. India is resolved to join Nepal in jointly combating this pandemic. May our enduring civilizational bonds continue to develop and strengthen.

