Erick reports development of sharia industry to Jokowi





Erick Thohir proposed a revolutionary profit sharing mechanism for the business world. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The President of the Islamic Economic Community (MES) Erick Thohir said: MY able to carry out the president’s instructions Joko Widodo continue to improve the Islamic financial services sector. Erick said MES continues to work with a number of parties, from the Ministry of Religion, Ministry of Investment, state-owned enterprises and mass organizations, to accelerate the improvement of the Sharia industrial sector. “We and the Ministry of Religion launched the 2021 Islamic Finance Summit with the theme Stimulating Growth of Halal Industry in New Normal Economy. Because we, as the largest Muslim country, want halal industry and also sharia economy become an actor capable of balancing the economy ”, said Erick during the commemoration of National Santri Day and the launch of the new MES logo in Jakarta, Friday (22/10) Erick said that the development of the Islamic economy is starting to bear fruit. One indication is that the Islamic economic growth brought by Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) is higher than that of Bank Himbara. “It’s an amazing opportunity, if the president is happy we also want to come up with a breakthrough for the incentive system which was deemed a bit more expensive than interest,” Erick said. Erick asked for the support of the governor of BI and the Minister of Finance to make this happen. Erick believes that lowering the profit sharing rate will benefit the entrepreneurs who are currently the most important part of Indonesia’s economic balance. Erick said MES also continues to encourage programs aimed at supporting the economic development of boarding schools and Islamic students. “Yesterday we were with the Halal BI Indonesia International Fair. It’s something that we are showing to the world that we also have top quality halal products with local brands,” Erick continued. The MES and the Ministry of Investment, Erick continued, also provided free halal certification for MSMEs in accordance with the OSS system developed by the Ministry of Investment. In addition, MES also hosted a national productive waqf webinar to develop the enhancement of the waqf industry ecosystem. Erick added that MES is also working with Pertamina in the Pertashop program for Islamic boarding schools. Erick said that two thousand of the 10 Pertashops in total have been donated to Islamic boarding schools to be part of the economic balance. Erick said the Pertashop program has been offered at 323 Islamic residential schools to date. “For the stock exchange, yesterday we launched the launch of the 17th SOE IDX MES stock index as part of keeping state-owned companies compliant with Sharia principles, of course, like BSI, one of them is included in the ‘clue,’ Erick said.



