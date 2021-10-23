Turkish lira hit record high after Prime Minister Erdogan sacked central bank officials





The Turkish lira hit an all-time high overnight after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered a new severance package at the country’s central bank. Erdogan sacked the two vice presidents in a decree announced late at night hours after meeting with bank governor Sahap Cavsiogur. One of them, Ugur Namik Kucuk, is the only member of the bank’s eight-member monetary policy committee. Rate cut This shocked international investors last month, according to two people familiar with the matter. “It is a shame for him and for the country because he voted against the decision to lower interest rates,” said an Istanbul-based banker. Mr Kukuku also opposed the controversial policy of selling off banks’ foreign exchange reserves in a fateful attempt to bolster the lira, the bankers added. The policy began in early 2019 and continued until the end of last year. The second vice-governor, Semih Tumen, has been the subject of reports that he could be appointed to succeed Kavcioglu. The president also sacked Abdullah Yabas, a longtime member of the Monetary Policy Committee, who had been criticized in Turkish media for living in the United States. Read who was already there Under pressure Day-to-day trading fell 1% to $ 1 TL 9.19 due to the strengthening US dollar and investor concerns about Turkey’s economic and foreign policy. The currency has been bruised for several years and has lost 59% of its value against the dollar since its inception in 2018. Prime Minister Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for nearly 20 years, recently gained unprecedented control over a nominally independent central bank after taking steps to strengthen its power. The president, who opposes high interest rates, has clashed with a series of governors as he sought to prioritize high growth at all costs, including rising inflation. He has sacked the central bank chief three times since mid-2019 and many other officials. Read was under pressure after Reuters last week report Erdogan lost faith in the appointed Kabushioguru in March, despite lowering the bank’s benchmark interest rate to 18% last month. Annual inflation It was running at 19 percent. advised The president’s correspondent rejected the claim, and Wednesday’s meeting between Prime Minister Erdogan and Kabushioguru announced by Cheong Wa Dae is likely to be interpreted as a sign of support for the governor. Kukuku was a famous person in the international financial world. Former chief economist at Banque Garanti, he often took the initiative to answer questions from foreign investors during his monthly phone calls. Market participants were impressed with his absence from last week’s meeting. The former employee of state-owned Ziraat Bank and Turkish banking regulator Taha Kakumak has been appointed as the new vice president. Yusuf Tuna, researcher at Istanbul University of Commerce, has been appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee.

