Scottish food producers ‘angry’ at Boris Johnson trade deal





ALARM bells are ringing as the UK government hails a new free trade agreement with New Zealand.

The potential impact of an agreement with a major food and drink producer on, for example, Scotland, a major food and drink producer, is of immediate concern.

It follows a similar deal struck with Australia in June, which elicited an equally cautious reaction, and rests on the shoulders of the great trade alliance between the UK and the US. Scottish farmers, who have reportedly reacted with anger and dismay, said “like the Australia deal, the New Zealand negotiations have been concluded without proper parliamentary scrutiny”. The Department for International Trade insists the deal will be “a boost for UK exporters and small businesses as the two countries drop tariffs and cut red tape” while providing “more opportunities to live and work in New Zealand “. “It’s a fantastic week for Global Britain,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the press release, as the deal was struck and, separately, the new unelected Parliamentary Under Secretary of State of the Scottish office, Lord Offord, was appointed. October 4 in India with the Edinburgh Tattoo to promote commercial and cultural ties. The “comprehensive” trade deal with New Zealand offers new opportunities for technology and service companies, the UK government said. Martin Kennedy, president of the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland, said: “After putting in place a similar agreement (to Australia’s) to grant unrestricted access to New Zealand, another major exporting country of food products, the cumulative impact of all these agreements on farmers and crofters will be substantial. Martin Kennedy. Scottish farmers reacted with ‘anger and dismay’ and said there was a lot of wrong with the deal. “This latest deal offers virtually nothing in return for Scottish farmers and farmers, but risks undermining our valuable lamb, dairy and horticultural sectors by providing access to large volumes of imported products that could be produced in farming systems currently not authorized here. ” David Henig, of the ECIPE and UK Trade Forum think tank, said that “the cumulative effect of all trade deals on the future of UK agriculture (and in particular Welsh, Scottish and North Irish) must be taken urgently into account “. Also unelected, the Brexit Minister in Lisbon’s latest take on leaving the EU is “really bizarre,” editor-in-chief Ian McConnell said in his Called to Account column this week. He describes “the degree to which Lord Frost has become lyrical about what he sees as the benefits of Brexit and, most importantly, the lack of any kind of real recognition of the problems caused” as incredible. Roughshod’s conduct also appears to be in evidence ahead of COP26, as a hotelier told the Herald he had been far from impressed with the quality of project management presented by the UK Cabinet Office, the main organizer – a view he said shared by other companies involved in supporting the summit. Hopes that a pioneering hub for carbon capture and storage will be developed in Scotland in the coming years suffered a stinging setback this week. Supporters of a Scottish cluster’s development plans have lost support for a UK government program to encourage the development of carbon capture and storage facilities as a key part of its net zero target. Meanwhile, as restrictions have eased, As a result, the Glasgow residential property rental market has ‘gone crazy’, with rental prices reaching record levels. Retail sales, Great Britain: September 2021

A first estimate of retail sales. Source: Office for National Statistics. Source: Office for National Statistics

Retail sales volumes fell 0.2% in September 2021, following an upwardly revised 0.6% decline in August; despite the fall in September, volumes were 4.2% higher than their levels before the coronavirus pandemic of February 2020. Source: Office for National Statistics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/opinion/19667090.scottish-food-producers-angry-boris-johnson-trade-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos