Celtics faint in China after Kanter’s comments on Tibet

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not streaming current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, apparently in response to comments from Celtics center Enes Kanter in defense of Tibetan independence.

Kanter, in a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. Kanter did not play in Boston’s 138-134 season opener loss to New York on Wednesday night. The game that hasn’t aired on streaming services that typically stream most NBA games to millions of people in China.

The NBA made no immediate comment and the Celtics were not training on Thursday. It was also not immediately clear how long Tencent’s plans not to broadcast the Celtics would last.

Kanter wore shoes emblazoned with the words Free Tibet during Wednesday night’s game. More than 150 Tibetans have burned themselves alive !! hoping that such an act would raise awareness in Tibet. I stand by my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom, he wrote on Twitter.

The league and China have had a damaged relationship since October 2019, when Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong and sparked what essentially became a blackout for the league. in the most populous country in the world.

NBA games were eventually referred to Tencents’ programming, but not to state television provider CCTV, with the exception of two games in the 2020 NBA Finals. Tencent did not offer games. in Philadelphia last season, Moreys first with the 76ers.

The player you mentioned was in pursuit of influence, trying to draw attention to the issues related to Tibet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday when asked about the messages from Kanter. His erroneous words are not worth refuting.

The Chinese Communist leadership is extremely sensitive to anything they see as outside interference in internal political affairs. After Moreys’ tweet, the fallout was immense and sponsors following the CCTV’s lead withdrew their support for the NBA China Games a few days later between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA estimated strained relations with the Chinese and lost broadcast rights to mean the league missed about $ 400 million in revenue in the 2019-20 season alone.

It is not so well known to be back on CCTV television in China this year, ”NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week.

For now, the fallout from Kanters’ comments doesn’t seem as bad as the immediate response to Morey’s tweet, which was quickly deleted. Other NBA games played on Wednesday were offered on Tencent, and Thursday’s three games were on supplier lists.

Kanter is from Turkey and has long been a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the Turkish government. Kanter said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.

It’s not just the NBA that is facing difficult issues when it comes to relations with China. A number of groups have called on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and others, to boycott the Beijing Games this winter in support of human rights issues.

The USOPC plans to send full teams to China for the February Olympics.

We expect China to be a unique situation to truly allow sport to speak for unity and for world peace and for the rights of people around the world, said Susanne Lyons, who chairs the board. of the USOPC. It really is the place where sport can take a stand.