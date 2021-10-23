PM Modi to meet with 7 Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with seven Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday, a meeting that comes after the country reached the goal of administering 100 crore in vaccine doses, official sources told PTI.

Representatives from seven vaccine manufacturers – Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech – will participate in the meeting.

Modi will likely focus on ways to vaccinate eligible people in India as quickly as possible and also help other countries immunize their populations under the “vaccine for all” mantra, an official source said.

Cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered nationwide have exceeded 101.30 crore, according to Health Department data updated at 7 a.m.

On October 21, India took a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program, as cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded the 100 crore mark, prompting festive events in various regions.

More than 75% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with nine states and EU territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

More than 31% of the country’s estimated 93 million adults have received both doses, according to health ministry officials.

So far, the entire adult population of nine states and Union Territories – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli – has received at least one dose of Covid Vaccine.

Three vaccines – Covishield made by Serum Institute of India, Covaxin and Sputnik V from Bharat Biotech – are currently in use in the country’s Covid vaccination campaign.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.