Discover the performance assessment of the Minister of the Economy during the two years of the Jokowi administration





KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said there were several files regarding the evaluation of the minister’s performance in the economic sector during the two years of administration of President Joko Widodo. First, there are the inequalities which have continued to increase during the 2 years in office of President Joko Widodo, it is already very dangerous because the number of rich people continues to increase. Meanwhile, new unemployment has risen, Bhima told Kontan.co.id on Friday (10/22). Bhima said this inequality was not only due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also because of policies put in place by the government such as tax incentives that were not well targeted, as well as several policies of social protection that was too late to be granted during the pandemic. It was recorded that the number of nouveau riche increased by 65,000, the level of the Gini ratio, especially in urban areas, reached 0.4. According to him, this inequality is something to watch out for, as too large an imbalance will seriously disrupt economic and political stability for a long time. Read also: Not only added value, it is the priority of biodiesel plants according to Jokowi Second, there is also an aggressive increase in debt, namely that the debt ratio rises but is not accompanied by productive spending. Because according to Bhima, there has been an increase in expenditure on goods and personnel between 2021 compared to 2019. Third, regarding the priority of infrastructure development that does not match the target. According to him, during the development pandemic, which should have been postponed and the budget allocation given to deal with the pandemic, the government continued to push its spending allocation for infrastructure. There is even a guarantee for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train on SILPA funds, which in fact should be done independently. Business to business. This is an important note that the government must correct, Bhima said. Fourth, regarding economic growth, Bhima said that the economic recovery during the pandemic was not strong. Because in the second quarter of 2021, the government was too eager to ease the economy, so that in the second quarter the economy grew by 7.07%, then came the second wave of Covid transmission -19 which resulted in the transmission of Covid- 19 is increasing again.

