It’s time for a consolidated Russian-Chinese approach to modernize and reform the UN

The national flags of China and Russia can be seen in Red Square, Moscow, Russia. Photo: Xinhua

With regard to United Nations reforms, it is essential that China and Russia, as long-time champions and supporters of the United Nations, take the lead in promoting a bottom-up approach to United Nations reforms. Moscow and Beijing have already accumulated a great deal of experience working together in drafting Security Council resolutions, establishing agendas for United Nations General Assemblies, and interacting with various groups of member states of the United Nations. the UN.

When some talk about how to make the UN more effective and relevant in global politics, they usually focus on reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC). Just days ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made headlines by declaring that “a handful” of countries victorious in World War II, who are now permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, should not determine the fate of mankind. There is no shortage of ideas and even detailed plans on how to expand the membership of the UNSC and change the rules of veto power within the body.

It is difficult to argue against the need to introduce changes to the current way the UNSC operates. And, the Council demonstrates difficulty in jointly addressing some of the most devastating and dangerous conflicts facing the world – whether in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Latin America and Europe and beyond. .

However, the current international environment does not appear to be conducive to launching far-reaching reforms of the UNSC today or tomorrow. An enlargement of the UNSC would make even more difficult the difficult task of reaching a consensus in the building of the United Nations Conference in New York; new permanent members would come with their own agendas, priorities and – alas! – with their prejudices and prejudices. The idea of ​​abolishing the right of veto would no doubt meet with fierce resistance from the permanent members of the P5 group.

Does this mean that all plans to strengthen the United Nations should be put on hold? Not at all.

When considering a strengthened UN, it must be borne in mind that the UN is much larger than its Security Council, despite all the importance of the UNSC. In today’s adverse circumstances, a bottom-up approach to UN reforms may prove more practical and productive than a top-down approach. The United Nations is a graphic illustration of how 20th century modernist institutional culture confronts 21st century postmodernist international realities. The necessary adjustment is enormous, even without affecting the Security Council for the moment.

There is an urgent need for more focused coordination among many UN agencies, in particular – to bridge the gap between the UN security agenda and its development agenda.

There is clearly a need to produce a new set of KPIs for the vast UN bureaucracy, which is all too often too focused on formal reporting. Consideration should be given to how the United Nations could make greater use of global civil society and the knowledge of independent experts. The United Nations should modernize and improve its peacekeeping capacity in light of the changing nature of modern conflicts and move from a predominantly reactive approach to a proactive approach to conflict. The United Nations must more aggressively and systematically tackle the outstanding problems of red tape, bureaucratic duplication, excessive administrative costs, etc.

Some of these institutional challenges and many others facing the United Nations have been mentioned repeatedly by critics of the organization. Sometimes the latter have used this criticism to question the relevance of the United Nations in the twenty-first century.

The time has come for a consolidated Russian-Chinese approach to modernize the culture and institutional performance of the UN. It goes without saying that this work should not appear to be an exclusive undertaking of the two permanent members of the UNSC, but should rather include as many other member states as possible.

Once this process gets underway and gathers momentum, it will be much easier to tackle more controversial issues – reforming the Secretariat, holding the General Assembly accountable, and dealing with the most difficult and controversial issue of membership. of the UN Security Council and the rights of its permanent members. As we come to this point, the accumulated track record of working together on less controversial issues should make it possible to find an appropriate arrangement for the Security Council as well.

The author is director general of the Russian Council for International Affairs.