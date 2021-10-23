Politics
It’s time for a consolidated Russian-Chinese approach to modernize and reform the UN
The national flags of China and Russia can be seen in Red Square, Moscow, Russia. Photo: Xinhua
With regard to United Nations reforms, it is essential that China and Russia, as long-time champions and supporters of the United Nations, take the lead in promoting a bottom-up approach to United Nations reforms. Moscow and Beijing have already accumulated a great deal of experience working together in drafting Security Council resolutions, establishing agendas for United Nations General Assemblies, and interacting with various groups of member states of the United Nations. the UN.
When some talk about how to make the UN more effective and relevant in global politics, they usually focus on reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC). Just days ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made headlines by declaring that “a handful” of countries victorious in World War II, who are now permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, should not determine the fate of mankind. There is no shortage of ideas and even detailed plans on how to expand the membership of the UNSC and change the rules of veto power within the body.
It is difficult to argue against the need to introduce changes to the current way the UNSC operates. And, the Council demonstrates difficulty in jointly addressing some of the most devastating and dangerous conflicts facing the world – whether in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Latin America and Europe and beyond. .
However, the current international environment does not appear to be conducive to launching far-reaching reforms of the UNSC today or tomorrow. An enlargement of the UNSC would make even more difficult the difficult task of reaching a consensus in the building of the United Nations Conference in New York; new permanent members would come with their own agendas, priorities and – alas! – with their prejudices and prejudices. The idea of abolishing the right of veto would no doubt meet with fierce resistance from the permanent members of the P5 group.
Does this mean that all plans to strengthen the United Nations should be put on hold? Not at all.
When considering a strengthened UN, it must be borne in mind that the UN is much larger than its Security Council, despite all the importance of the UNSC. In today’s adverse circumstances, a bottom-up approach to UN reforms may prove more practical and productive than a top-down approach. The United Nations is a graphic illustration of how 20th century modernist institutional culture confronts 21st century postmodernist international realities. The necessary adjustment is enormous, even without affecting the Security Council for the moment.
There is an urgent need for more focused coordination among many UN agencies, in particular – to bridge the gap between the UN security agenda and its development agenda.
There is clearly a need to produce a new set of KPIs for the vast UN bureaucracy, which is all too often too focused on formal reporting. Consideration should be given to how the United Nations could make greater use of global civil society and the knowledge of independent experts. The United Nations should modernize and improve its peacekeeping capacity in light of the changing nature of modern conflicts and move from a predominantly reactive approach to a proactive approach to conflict. The United Nations must more aggressively and systematically tackle the outstanding problems of red tape, bureaucratic duplication, excessive administrative costs, etc.
Some of these institutional challenges and many others facing the United Nations have been mentioned repeatedly by critics of the organization. Sometimes the latter have used this criticism to question the relevance of the United Nations in the twenty-first century.
The time has come for a consolidated Russian-Chinese approach to modernize the culture and institutional performance of the UN. It goes without saying that this work should not appear to be an exclusive undertaking of the two permanent members of the UNSC, but should rather include as many other member states as possible.
Once this process gets underway and gathers momentum, it will be much easier to tackle more controversial issues – reforming the Secretariat, holding the General Assembly accountable, and dealing with the most difficult and controversial issue of membership. of the UN Security Council and the rights of its permanent members. As we come to this point, the accumulated track record of working together on less controversial issues should make it possible to find an appropriate arrangement for the Security Council as well.
The author is director general of the Russian Council for International Affairs. [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202110/1237079.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]